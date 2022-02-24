Tucker Carlson asked himself, rhetorically, on his show this week, “Why do I hate Putin?” His whole deal is that we shouldn’t hate Vladimir Putin or support Ukraine during this war. Yes, it’s a war now. Vladimir Putin has invaded Ukraine.

Tucker claims Ukraine isn’t a sovereign nation and the entire situation is over a border dispute. Vladimir Putin is a liar and he has Russian state media to help push his lies. He also has Fox News and Tucker Carlson. This is not a border dispute and yes, Ukraine is a sovereign nation.

Tucker rhetorically asked, “It may be worth asking yourself since it is getting pretty serious, what is this really about? Why do I hate Putin so much? Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him?”

Tucker asked whether Putin had promoted “racial discrimination” in schools, made fentanyl, attempted “to snuff out Christianity” or eaten dogs. He answered his own stupid questions with, “These are fair questions, and the answer to all of them is ‘no.’ Vladimir Putin didn’t do any of that. So, why does permanent Washington hate him so much?”

Oh, Tucker, you sniveling lying white-privileged boarding schooled trust-fund baby, you. Typically, when someone criticizes Putin in Russia, they don’t get fired from their jobs. They get thrown off buildings. Why should you hate Putin? I’ll tell you why…you racist.

Vladimir Putin is an authoritarian strongman. He doesn’t rule Russia because he won a fair election. He’s ruled Russia for over two decades. And his attacking Ukraine is an attack on a democratic nation that has fair elections. You know, those things you hate.

Putin has attacked democracy before. He’s attacked elections and the infrastructure through hacks and meddling on social media in France, Estonia, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Germany, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Poland, Ukraine, Venezuela, and…wait for it…the United States of America. Call me crazy, but attacking a presidential election, or any election, in our nation is a damn good reason to hate Vladimir Putin. You shouldn’t even have to ask, “Why should I hate Putin?”

If Tucker Carlson was around during World War II, I’m sure he would have done a show asking, “Why should I hate Hitler?” “Why should I hate Mussolini?” Why should I hate Hirohito?”

Even if Putin’s meddling installed the candidate you voted for, you should still be angry over his meddling. You should be angry because he attacked the United States of America, and you’re an American…right?

It’s not just stupid and bewildering to support Vladimir Putin over an American president, even one you don’t like, but it’s unAmerican. You don’t own the libs by being unAmerican. Republicans have totally lost their humanity in their lust to politicize and tribalize everything. You’re rooting for the enemy. Russia is NOT our friend.

Tucker’s not alone. Former secretary of state, who can’t find Ukraine on a map, Mike Pompeo, threw support Putin’s way. Pompeo said Putin is “very shrewd. Very capable. I have enormous respect for him.” He also called him a “very talented statesman.” He then accused President Joe Biden of being weak and of giving Putin a “green light” to invade Ukraine by not imposing sanctions. Keep in mind, these are the same diplomatic geniuses who took us out of a treaty that prevented Iran from building nuclear weapons. These are the same diplomated geniuses that gave Kim Jong Un credibility and a treaty that said nothing. Quick! What terms were in that treaty? What commitments did North Korea give us?

And then there’s Donald Trump. You know, the former president (sic) of the United States. Donald Trump can’t get over his man-crush on Vladimir Putin much like he can’t get over the fact that President Obama was a better president than he was and like he can’t get over the fact Hillary Clinton won the 2016 popular vote.

Trump said, “Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine…of Ukraine…Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful. ‘I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. … We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re gonna keep peace all right. No, but think of it. Here’s a guy who’s very savvy.”

Trump went on to romanticize his relationship with Putin saying, “He liked me. I liked him.” He described Putin as someone who has a lot of “charm and a lot of pride” who “loves his country.” Now I’m thinking Putin was the Moscow hooker in that hotel room.

Trump says Putin’s invasion of Ukraine “never would have happened with us,” meaning during his administration (sic).

Some MAGAt tweeted, “I’m convinced that Putin would be a lot, LOT more hesitant to invade if Trump was President. Biden simply does not evoke any sense of strength or danger to our enemies.”

Mike Pompeo said it’s “unfathomable” to believe Putin would have invaded Ukraine during a Trump presidency (sic).

And you know what? They’re right. Putin never would have invaded Ukraine during Trump’s presidency (sic)…or at least not during his first term (sic).

The thing is, kids…Putin didn’t need to invade Ukraine during the Trump presidency (sic). Donald Trump, who was NEVER tough on Putin, was giving him everything he wanted.

Donald Trump was heavily criticizing NATO. He questioned the need for NATO. He ordered the withdrawal of thousands of U.S. troops from Germany. If Donald Trump had won a second term, I’m convinced he would have pulled the United States out of NATO. Without the United States, NATO would have fallen apart.

So, if Putin had invaded Ukraine during Trump’s first term, that would have strengthened NATO. That would have reinforced the need for NATO. An invasion of Ukraine is proof that Europe needs NATO, just like it’s proving it now. Putin would not have given NATO that while having Trump in the White House, who was going to destroy it for him. So, yeah. It’s “unfathomable” to think that Putin would have invaded Ukraine during Trump’s first term (sic)…but not his second.

After a NATO collapse, Putin would have been free to invade Ukraine…and Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Georgia, etc. Donald Trump, who NEVER admitted that Russia meddled in our elections, would have done nothing to stop Vladimir Putin.

While standing next to Vladimir Putin, Trump took his side over our national security saying he didn’t see a reason why Putin would have meddled in our elections. He gave Russians classified information while they were visiting the Oval Office. He even defended Putin when Bill O’Reilly called him a “killer.”

His first national security adviser had been paid to speak at a Putin party. He was removed from his post less than 30 days after his appointment for lying about his connections to Russia.

Donald Trump filled his campaign with Russian stooges.

Donald Trump invited Russians to his campaign headquarters at Trump Tower to give him propaganda for his campaign.

Jared Kushner, Trump’s idiot goon of a son-in-law, even tried to establish a backchannel to communicate with Russia so that U.S. intelligence, during the Trump presidency (sic), wouldn’t hear what they were discussing. It was an idea so stupid, even the Russians turned it down.

Donald Trump even parroted Putin’s lie that the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979 was over the Soviet Union being invaded by Afghanistan.

Donald Trump removed our ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, from her post in Ukraine because he deemed she wasn’t loyal enough to him. His first impeachment was over his attempt to extort the president of Ukraine by denying him U.S. military weapons, to defend his nation against Russia, which had been approved by Congress unless he gave Trump pretend dirt on Joe Biden. Yes, it was a quid-pro-quo.

Donald Trump is Putin’s puppet. He is Putin’s poodle.

It’s unfathomable to believe Donald Trump was EVER tough on Putin because he wasn’t.

