When it comes to lies and spreading hate and division, goon TV keeps on truckin’.

If you’ve been watching Fox and the other channels your crazy uncle loves, you would have thought the brutal authoritarian regime bringing crackdowns upon its oppressed minority wasn’t China, but Canada.

Right-wing TV is upset that the Canadian “freedom” truckers are being denied their white privilege and entitlements to break the law. As we learned from the insurrection at the United States Capitol and the lawless rulebreaking Trump regime, conservatives care less about laws and more about who’s breaking them.

If you’re a white conservative, it’s OK if you protest. It’s OK if you attempt to overturn the government. It’s Ok to break into the Capitol and poop and pee-pee in the hallways. It’s Ok to bring nooses and try to hang the vice president. It’s OK to steal stuff. It’s OK to attack cops. It’s OK to block roads. It’s OK to stop commerce. It’s OK to kill jobs. It’s OK to disrupt the supply chain of goods entering and leaving this country.

The same people upset over the Canadian government clearing the “freedom” truckers after being allowed to block roads around that nation’s Parliament, and blockades of the border for weeks, were more than happy to see Donald Trump and William Barr clear a park of peaceful protesters so he could have his photo taken while holding a Bible upside down.

For conservatives, it’s wrong to protest for racial equality but good to protest fake attacks on their white freedom.

Remember when conservatives were the “law and order” party? Yeah, scratch that. Remember when they cared about cops? Scratch that too. Weren’t they complaining about the supply-chain crisis and blaming President Biden? Oops. Haven’t they also been complaining about the employment rate? Uh oh. Remember how they always claimed to be for a strong economy? Yeah, not so much.

These “freedom” fu…er…truckers have been breaking the law. Several would-be terrorists were caught with weapons in a plot to murder the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. They’ve been disrupting the supply chain. Workers at auto plants have been told to go home because the goods they make were not able to be transported across our border with Canada. The truckers’ actions have hurt the economy in both nations.

Let’s not forget these “protests” were organized by white nationalists. Let’s not forget that these “freedom” truckers are not just the minority of Canadians, but they represent a minority of Canadian truckers. The trucking industry has condemned these protests. Of the 120,000 truckers Canadian truckers who serve cross-border routes, an estimated 85 percent are vaccinated. Let’s destroy the economy because 15 percent of Canadian truckers have full diapers.

This entire thing is supposedly about vaccine mandates. Canada and the U.S. both exempted truckers from being vaccinated to cross the border in order not to disrupt the supply chain. Those exemptions were lifted in January, and then all this bullshit started.

The truckers’ freedoms were never taken away. If you’re entering another nation, then you are expected to obey the laws in that nation. If you go to Mexico, you are expected to obey the laws of that nation. If you’re a citizen of the United States and Canada says you must be vaccinated against COVID to enter, Canada is not violating your rights. The same goes if you’re a Canadian and want to enter the U.S. You may as well protest against another country’s seatbelt and speed limit laws.

It really doesn’t make a lot of sense, which explains why the Fox fuckers are so in love with these butt-hurt truckers.

