Pima County's Cullen deserved better from both Legislature & Hobbs

I want you to imagine something. It's March 2020, and America is getting ready for March Madness.

Instead of being shocked to hear that actor Tom Hanks contracted something called coronavirus, the country was told that 1 million Americans would die of this new disease. The country could only keep that number from reaching 5 million or 10 million if it took some simple precautions.

Would hearing the news 1 million would absolutely die have caused alarm to the point of action? Would we think "better safe than sorry?"

A few girls got abducted and killed in the 1990s and early 2000s. Suddenly, letting kids walk to school became an act of child abuse. Children can't just be let out to play. They need play dates.

Facing the certainty of a literal megadeath event, would parents take kids out of school? Please. Had we known on day one that one in 330 Americans would die from COVID-19, parents would still have their kids bound in bubble wrap and stapled to a wall.

The country would have locked itself down. Instead, the numbers came in daily dribbing and drabbing with a 9/11 here, a day on Iwo Jima there, and after a while, it got too easy for too many to get bored with it.

I bring this up because Pima County Health Services Director Theresa Cullen lost her opportunity to be Arizona Department of Health Services director after extremist ultra-cons jumped her for her COVID mitigation efforts.

Senate Republicans voted her nomination down and Gov. Katie Hobbs team just sat by and watched it all go down.

It was worse than that. Hobbs tried to withdraw Cullen's name from nomination but somehow the vote happened anyway. Then Cullen lost a voice vote. A voice vote in a body where Republicans have a 16-14 edge. The Democrats in the state Senate didn't want to even force a roll call, did they?

None of the Democrats saw an upside in forcing Arizona Republicans to go on the record as saying no public health leaders should ever take public health actions during a public health emergency. That doesn't smack of hypocrisy? Or insanity?

As you may recall, it was President Donald Trump who told the governors to declare emergencies and put the country in lockdown. And scientists and public health experts agreed.

The crime for which she was accused

Cullen, in her capacity as Health Department director, made recommendations to the county administrator. The county administrator took action with the approval of the Board of Supervisors. Voters then re-elected that board and even put an extra Democrat on it, as Rex Scott won in a traditionally safe GOP supervisorial district.

In 2022, anti-mask, anti-lockdown, anti-vax school board candidates lost across Pima County – be they in Republican enclaves or donkeyvilles.

Her community was not pissy at Cullen.

The woman deserves a medal. Cullen should have her own parking spot at every shopping center in Tucson.

Instead she got star-chambered by the Arizona Senate's Committee on Director Nominations chaired by fake Trump elector Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek.

The accusations flung at her were straight out of grandma's basement. She was an arrogant tool of a global cabal. Hoffman pointed to Cullen as the reason thousands of jobs were lost in Pima County because the Health Department sought to change the behavior of businesses that were indifferent to the deaths of their customers. Easy Jake, she did so with a training program and not rocket-propelled grenades.

Pima County compiled a public list of businesses that weren't complying with public health precautions and that was a "scarlet letter," the Do-Nothing crowd said. I'm sorry. I want to know which businesses think I should be sacrificed on the altar of Trump's election lies.

She was accused of pursuing a racial agenda for seeking to assure that communities often left out of public health solutions were taken care of, too.

Cullen, admittedly, could have acquitted herself better. When confronted with his abject wackiness, she responded "I don't have a great response for you ..."

No. No. Nope. That's not the answer to give.

Here's how I would have responded to Hoffman and his band of wackadoodles:

"Chairman Hoffman, aren't you a digital marketer by profession? So what do you know about public health? Nothing. What's the first thing you look for when trying to understand clinical data and the contours of epidemiology, while controlling for variables? You have no clue.



"Look I'm sorry you and your Queen Creek Bros are this terrified of a changing world. I get that you can't control it any better than your worm-killing fairway shot. That's not my problem. I did what I did to keep Pima County safe and I'd do it again. If that makes you cower in the corner sucking the thumb on one hand while the other nervously clutches an assault rifle, then that's between you and the therapist you desperately need. Keep it out of my kitchen. I kept people alive because that's my job. Thank God I didn't listen to you, you freaking psychopath."

Kidding. I wouldn't have used the term "freaking." I'd have gone full Carlin.

Will Humble, a former director of state Health Services, did a more restrained rant on Twitter.

"Big missed opportunity (and) a real bummer. Dr. Cullen is uniquely qualified for the (health services) post. Not just qualified, but needed," he typed. Mind you, this is a man who was adamantly opposed to medical marijuana. He's no unreconstructed Leftist. "Her tenacity, curiosity, and no-nonsense personality are desperately needed in an agency that's crying out for accountability."

Revisionism begins

It's a real simple proposition for guys like Hoffman. Their thinking goes like this: They must be allowed to do whatever they want. The rest of us must do whatever they say. Both conditions are required for them to have freedom.

If election deniers like Hoffman are allowed to rewrite history, believe me they will. They already are, in fact.

Hobbs' team is still new but they had better learn how to punch back or its going to be a long four years for Arizona Democrats.

I fear that someone has decided that if America is going to hold them accountable for the attempted coup, the country should cut them slack on all the other crap they've done.

No. They have to own all of it.

And coronavirus was a big one.

To be sure, coronavirus was a massive cultural road block but we (and I include the media in this) treated it more like a continuing nuisance we were all getting sick of than a mass casualty event.

I suppose if the virus were delivered by balloon....

It was one political party that ultimately decided the virus should be allowed to run its course, unimpeded and inflict maximum death and dying. That was the crazy part and not the lockdowns. The rest of us can't let it become conventional wisdom. Don't cede this territory in the culture war.

More than 30,000 Arizonans died of COVID-19 in about two years.

The same people playing hands-off with COVID are ready to double down on mass incarceration because "crime is out of control in Blue Cities." Actual freedom and the Constitution be damned. This level of chaos will not be tolerated.

Quick: How many homicides were there combined in Tucson and Phoenix in 2022? 2,000? 1,000? 500?

Try 256. That tracks with the 2020 numbers (most recent) showing statewide murders clocked in at 525. If you don't know that 525 (or even 1,050 over two coronavirus years) is smaller than 30,000, then you lack the statistical savvy to properly parse COVID cohorts.

Fentanyl and other opioid deaths clock in at five per day. Again, far less deadly than COVID was during its most virulent. But for fentanyl, we practically have to shut down the border.

Yes, Jake, COVID-19 was an actual emergency and Cullen did her job. Period. Say thank you and send her a card with candies.

As director of Arizona Department of Health Services, she should have been allowed to do a similar job in the future if another pandemic strikes.

Hobbs MIA

And where was Hobbs and her team? They should have been out defending Cullen.

The sad truth is that "smart operatives in the Democratic Party" (longest eyeroll ever) constantly argue that the party should not be distracted from kitchen table issues and just cede the cultural ground to the Right.

Horse tonsils. We need to get back to sanity in America and make the crazies pay a political price. Call me crazy but book-banning and human sacrifice should be defined as being outside mainstream Arizona values.

The last time the right-wing mob gained uncontested ground like this the country ended up in a war in Iraq that didn't go particularly well.

Love 'em or hate 'em, Democrats and the American Left does self regulate and lets its more extreme voices know when they have gone too far. On the Right, too far is never far enough.

Until they pay a price for it, Hoffman's bad acid trip will be our reality.

Room for review is not a crime

Did Cullen do everything right? No one ever does everything right, especially when faced with an unfolding situation loaded with variables. It's why virtually every first responder and military unit forced into nasty action will punctuate a mission with a debrief or after-action report.

If anyone had asked Dwight Eisenhower about the D-Day landings afterward, he almost certainly would have said he'd have done some things differently. America did not blacklist him from public life because Omaha Beach turned out extra bloody. The country made Ike a two-term president after Republicans then made him the nominee.

A translunar distance separates "some stuff could have been done better" from "we needed to stuff 5 million or 10 million body bags to prove 'Murica is free."

Someone needs to say it. Dr. Cullen, you did good. You aren't the crazy one. That was the guy chairing your inquisition and celebrating your defeat.

Ya done good.