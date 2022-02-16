While Russian leader Vladimir Putin continues to rattle his sabre and threaten to invade Ukraine, the U.S. and NATO have said they'll use every economic lever available to deter aggression.

Being bounced out of the system banks use to make international trades, having Russian-owned mansions in London and elsewhere seized, and seeing strict sanctions imposed wouldn't endear Putin to the web of oligarchs he relies on to maintain his grip on power.

