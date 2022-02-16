sticky zone 56764
Sponsored by

Opinion

Comic:

Hellertoon: Constraining Putin's appetite for Ukraine

Share

While Russian leader Vladimir Putin continues to rattle his sabre and threaten to invade Ukraine, the U.S. and NATO have said they'll use every economic lever available to deter aggression.

Being bounced out of the system banks use to make international trades, having Russian-owned mansions in London and elsewhere seized, and seeing strict sanctions imposed wouldn't endear Putin to the web of oligarchs he relies on to maintain his grip on power.

Editorial cartoonist Joe Heller worked for the Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1985-2013, and has won numerous awards for his work, which is published in more than 350 news outlets around the country.

- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Categories

news, politics & government, business, war, opinion, comics, Hellertoons, nation/world, breaking

Read more about

joe biden, london, nato, russia, uk, ukraine, vladimir putin,

Related stories

More by Joe Heller

TucsonSentinel.com publishes analysis and commentary from a variety of community members, experts, and interest groups as a catalyst for a healthy civic conversation; we welcome your comments. As an organization, we don't endorse candidates or back specific legislation. All opinions are those of the individual authors.