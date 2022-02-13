When the House committee investigating the January 6 white nationalist terrorist attack on the Capitol won its legal case to gain access to documents from the Trump administration, it was discovered that a lot of those documents had been taped back together.

Presidential historian Lindsay Chervinsky told The Washington Post, “The only way that a president can really be held accountable long term is to preserve a record about who said what, who did what, what policies were encouraged or adopted, and that is such an important part of the long-term scope of accountability, beyond just elections and campaigns.” So naturally, with Trump being Trump, he doesn’t want to be held accountable for anything. What other reasons would someone have for destroying documents unless that person is concealing something?

When you are in government service and you start destroying documents, those documents immediately become evidence because you’re breaking the law. This nation doesn’t have dictators and a president can’t break any law he chooses…just a bunch of them, apparently.

Now, we have discovered something that I predicted way back in January 2021. Donald Trump stole shit from the White House. OK, it wasn’t a bold prediction.

The National Archives and Records Administration retrieved 15 boxes of White House documents and other items that were being hidden at Mar-a-Lago. What are those other items? By law, these records should have been transferred to NARA from the White House at the end of the Trump administration in January 2021.

These documents include the “love letters” between Trump and Kim Jong Un as well as the letter President Barack Obama left for Trump in the Oval, encouraging him not to destroy the nation during his four years of trying to destroy the nation. But, despite these documents having Trump’s name on them, they don’t belong to Trump. They belong to the public and should be stored in the National Archives.

NARA had to have multiple discussions with Trump goons to receive these records which they should have had in the first place, and without having to talk to Trump goons. It’s like your negotiations to get your power drill back from your neighbor.

The goons are Mar-a-Lago also told NARA that they’re continuing to look for more documents. So, these 15 boxes aren’t the total collection of stolen archives. Again, what are the other missing items? How much of this stuff is evidence related to Trump’s attempt to overturn an election he lost? How much is related to the coup attempt by white nationalists? And how much of it’s just picture frames and light bulbs stolen from the White House?

The Mar-a-Lago goons deny “any nefarious intent” and said the 15 boxes contained “mementos, gifts, letters from world leaders and other correspondence.” You know, shit that doesn’t belong to Donald Trump. And I’m sure there was nothing “nefarious” about accidentally taking 15 boxes of shit that doesn’t belong to you. By the way, history tells us that any time Trump and his goons have told us something was innocent, it turned out to be the opposite. The only way Donald Trump should be out of prison and at Mar-a-Lago is with a court-ordered ankle bracelet.

The Trump White House had lawyers. They had legal people. They had staffers who were supposed to know the ins and outs of what is and isn’t legal. Someone should have detected this at least by the time box number eight was being placed on the truck headed for Trump’s compound of gangsters down in Florida.

As I said, I predicted Trump would steal stuff from the White House. I have a new prediction and that is: We’re going to find more. We’re not just going to find more stuff that was created during the Trump administration, but shit that was in the White House before he got there.

Donald Trump is a crook and a grifter. He grifted this nation for four years and he’s continuing to grift this nation. Donald Trump is still the man who had a sham university and a bogus charity. He’s the same guy who cheated contractors. He’s the same guy who cheated his own family from his father’s estate. All the money his political PACS raise is spent at “campaign” events on Trump property. This is the same guy who called Georgia’s Secretary of State and told him to find him more votes. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that Donald Trump stole from the White House. I’m sure Mar-a-Lago is stocked with White House toilet paper and tiny bottles of White House shampoo.

Can we just go ahead and put Donald Trump and all his goons in prison now? I hear prisons have shampoo.

See more award-winning editorial cartoons from Clay Jones at Claytoonz.com.

