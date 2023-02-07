Ciscomani: 'Creo firmemente en el sueño americano'

U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani's Spanish-language Republican response to President Joe Biden's "State of the Union" address, as prepared for delivery and released by his office.

Buenas noches. Soy Juan Ciscomani, Congresista del 6to distrito en Arizona. Es un honor poderme dirigir a ustedes desde el Capitolio de los Estados Unidos como el primer emigrante de México elegido para el Congreso Federal del estado de Arizona. Hace apenas unas semanas tomé juramento para mi puesto. Y les puedo decir que ya me he dado cuenta que Washington necesita una nueva perspectiva.

Yo emigré a Estados Unidos con mis padres cuando era niño en busca de una mejor vida, de una nueva oportunidad: llegamos para luchar por el sueño americano. Un sueño que mi esposa Laura y yo hemos tenido la oportunidad de vivir. Y queremos que nuestros 6 hijos, al igual que cada estadounidense, tengan aún mejores oportunidades de alcanzar sus sueños.

La primera vez que juré ante la Constitución fue el día que me hice ciudadano de los Estados Unidos. La segunda vez que juré ante la Constitución fue el día que me hice miembro del congreso de los Estados Unidos. Estoy agradecido por las oportunidades que nuestro gran país le ha dado a mi familia y a millones de familias en busca del sueño americano.

Y hoy estamos en un punto crítico en la historia de nuestra nación. Ahora, más que nunca, necesitamos luchar agresivamente por los valores que han hecho posible el sueño americano para tantos. Pero como podemos ver, el presidente Biden y su administración continúan impulsando políticas que lastiman a nuestras familias.

Los resultados hablan por sí mismos:

El costo de vivienda está fuera de control.

La leche y el pan siguen subiendo de precio y ahora comprar huevos parece un lujo.

La gasolina aún sigue cara, lo cual afecta el costo de todo lo que consumimos

Es casi imposible comprar casa por el costo, y las tasas de interés tan altas

Y la crisis de drogas - como el fentanilo - continúa robando miles de vidas y destruyendo familias. La sobredosis de fentanilo es la causa más alta de muertes entre jóvenes en mi condado, sobrepasando a los accidentes automovilísticos. Pero lamentablemente, esto está sucediendo a través del país entero. Es una crisis y continúa empeorando.

El Presidente Biden nos quiere decir que todo va de maravilla. Pero porque no nos sentimos de maravilla? El sueño americano parece inalcanzable y lamentablemente, el presidente sigue sin ejercer liderazgo al no presentar ningún remedio viable. No ha tenido soluciones y claramente aun no las tiene. Pero los republicanos de la Cámara de Representantes ya hemos comenzado a ofrecer una dirección diferente, una dirección que enfrenta directamente los temas más importantes para las familias de nuestro país. Bajo el liderazgo del presidente de la cámara de representantes Kevin McCarthy, hemos hecho un "Compromiso con Estados Unidos", un compromiso con cada uno de ustedes, que da prioridad a una economía fuerte; a una nación segura; a un futuro basado en la libertad; y a un gobierno que rinda cuentas.

Necesitamos:

Proteger y fortalecer el futuro de Seguro Social y Medicare. El cortar estos programas no es una opción.

Combatir la inflación y reducir el costo de vida al frenar el gasto desmedido del gobierno que sube los precios de productos de consumo diario.

Aumentar la seguridad fronteriza, invertir en infraestructuras y tecnología para evitar los cruces ilegales de tráfico de drogas y la explotación del tráfico humano.

Asegurar que todos los estudiantes puedan tener éxito y dar una voz a los padres de familia

Defender la seguridad nacional al apoyar a nuestras tropas al invertir en un ejército eficiente y eficaz. Y a nuestros veteranos con sus necesidades de salud y económicas.

Tomar con seriedad la amenaza que China presenta a nuestra seguridad, libertad y prosperidad.

Restaurar nuestra independencia energética y reducir el precio de la gasolina y la electricidad

Reducir el crimen y proteger la seguridad pública.

Hacer el costo de consultas médicas más transparente y fácil de comprender para todos.

Necesitamos un gobierno que rinde cuentas a sus ciudadanos. No uno con líderes que siempre tengan excusas y se enfoquen más en criticar al otro partido que en buscar soluciones reales. Podemos hacer mejor. Debemos hacer mejor. Así es cómo vamos a proteger el sueño americano para nuestros hijos.

Como les compartí, crecí en Tucson, Arizona, donde mi papá trabajó como conductor de autobús de la ciudad para darnos a mis hermanas y a mí una oportunidad al sueño americano. De esa manera mostró a sus hijos el valor del trabajo y nos enseñó amor y respeto hacia nuestro país. Y nos demostró que con determinación y trabajo duro, no hay límites en esta gran nación. Mi mamá ha sido el pilar de fe en nuestra familia. Siempre orando y recordándonos que con fe, todo es posible.

Si hablas con mi papá hoy, él te dirá: “¿En qué otro lugar del mundo podemos tener nuestra historia? Llegamos a este país sin nada. Aprendimos inglés, nos sumergimos en la cultura, alcanzamos la ciudadanía, conduzco un autobús la mayoría de mi vida, y mi hijo ahora es miembro del Congreso de los Estados Unidos.”

¿Dónde más pudiéramos tener nuestra historia?

La respuesta es sencilla: en ninguna otra parte del mundo. Esto sucede aquí en los Estados Unidos - el país de la oportunidad.

Y como mi historia hay muchas! Existen millones de ejemplos de personas, migrantes o no, que han tenido la oportunidad de crear su propia historia de éxito en diversas áreas.

Por eso es importante seguir luchando por nuestro país y mis colegas republicanos y yo estamoscomprometidos a proteger y fortalecer el sueño americano para todos. Como republicanos, creemos en un gobierno que trabaje para la gente y que rinda cuentas, creemos en la responsabilidad fiscal y en el poder del esfuerzo humano. Creemos en la libertad individual y en el excepcionalismo americano.

El sueño americano no se trata solo de éxito financiero. Se trata de ser libre de alcanzar nuestra felicidad. Y es por eso que el sueño americano es un sueño en el que creo firmemente.

Es un sueño que estoy viviendo.

Es un sueño que nos une a todos.

Es un sueño que está vivo.

Y es un sueño que vale la pena defender y que unidos podemos hacer realidad.

Pongamos a un lado las divisiones y enfoquémonos en los resultados, así podremos mantener este sueño vivo para las próximas generaciones.

El futuro de nuestra unión es fuerte. Porque nuestra gente es fuerte. Podemos sobrepasar cualquier obstáculo. Nuestros mejores días aún están por delante.

Gracias. Que Dios los bendiga.

Y que Dios SIEMPRE bendiga a los Estados Unidos de América.

Buenas noches.

English translation

Good evening. I'm Juan Ciscomani, Congressman representing Arizona’s 6th congressional district. It is an honor to address you from the United States Capitol as the first immigrant from Mexico to be elected into Congress from Arizona. Just a few weeks ago I was sworn in and in this short time I’ve quickly realized that Washington needs a fresh perspective.

I immigrated to the United States as a child with my parents in search for a better life, a new opportunity, and for a shot at the American dream. A dream that my wife Laura and I have had the opportunity to live. We want our 6 children and every American to have a better chance of achieving that dream.

The first time I took an oath to the Constitution was the day I became a United States citizen. The second time I took the oath to the Constitution was the day I became a United States Congressman. I am grateful for the opportunities our country has given my family, and millions of families, in pursuit of the American dream.

We are at a critical point in our nation's history. Now, more than ever, we need to fight for the values that made it possible for so many to live the American dream. Unfortunately, President Biden and his administration continue to push policies that hurt our families.

The results speak for themselves:

The cost of living is out of control.

The price of milk and bread continues to rise; and buying eggs is now a luxury.

Gas prices are still too high which impacts everything we buy.

It's nearly impossible to buy a house due to high prices and high interest rates

Deadly drugs like fentanyl continue to take thousands of lives and destroy families.

In my home county in Southern Arizona, fentanyl overdoses are the number one cause of death among young people — outpacing car crashes. But sadly, this is happening across the country. It’s a crisis and it’s only gotten worse.

President Biden wants to tell you that everything is great, but why aren’t people feeling great? The American dream feels more unattainable, and sadly, President Biden fails to show leadership and present any viable solution. He hasn’t had any answers and clearly still doesn't. As House Republicans, we have already begun to offer a different direction to address the most significant issues impacting American families. Under the leadership of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, we have made a "Commitment to America", a commitment to every American, that prioritizes a strong economy, to secure our nation, for a future based on freedom, and an accountable government.

We need:

To protect and strengthen the future of Social Security and Medicare.Cuts to these programs are off the table.

To fight inflation and reduce the cost of living by curbing excessive government spending that raises prices of daily consumer products.

Increase border security, infrastructure, and advanced technology to prevent illegal drug trafficking and human trafficking exploitation.

Ensure that all students can succeed and give parents a voice in their child’s education.

Protect our National Security by supporting our troops, investing in an efficient and effective military, and defending our veteran’s health and economic needs.

Recognize the serious threat that China poses to our security, freedom, and prosperity.

Restore energy independence and reduce the price of gasoline and electricity.

Reduce crime and protect public safety.

Make the cost of healthcare and medical consultations transparent and comprehensive.

We need a government that is accountable to its citizens. Not leaders with excuses and their focus on criticizing the other party than finding real solutions. We can do better. We must do better. This is how we're going to protect the American Dream.

Like I have shared with you, I grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where my dad worked as a city bus driver to give my sisters and me a chance at the American Dream. He showed his children the value of hard work and taught us to love our country. He also taught us that with determination and hard work, there are no limits in this great nation. And my mom has been the pillar of faith in our family. Always praying and reminding us that with faith, anything is possible.

If you talk to my dad, he'll say, "Where else in the world can we have our story? We came to this country, we learned English, we immersed ourselves in the culture, we became citizens — I drove a bus most of my life, and my son is now a member of the United States Congress."

Where else can we have our story?

The answer is simple: nowhere else in the world. This can only happen here, in the United States — the country of opportunity.

There are millions of people who have had the opportunity to create their own success story, just like mine.

That's why it’s important to keep fighting for our country. And my Republican colleagues and I are committed to protect and strengthen the American Dream for all. As Republicans, we believe in an accountable government that works for the people. We believe in fiscal responsibility and the power of hard work. We believe in individual liberty and American exceptionalism.

I truly believe in the American Dream because it is not centered around financial success. It's about the freedom to pursue happiness.

It's the dream I'm living.

It’s a dream that unites us all.

It’s a dream that is alive.

It’s a dream worth defending, and together we can make it a reality for all.

Let's put aside our differences and focus on results to keep this dream alive for future generations.

The state of our union is strong because our people are strong. We can overcome any obstacle. Our best days lie ahead.

Thank you. May God bless you.

And may God ALWAYS bless the United States of America.

Goodnight.