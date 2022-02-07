Last week, Donald Trump admitted he lost the election and tried to steal it when he said Mike Pence should have overturned it.

Then, while speaking to the Federalist Society at an event in Florida, the former vice president replied to Trump’s bogus claim. Now keep in mind that during the Trump administration, there was no bigger kisser of Donald Trump’s ass than Mike Pence. This guy probably snored “thanks to the leadership of President (sic) Trump.” And as much as he may disagree with Trump today, he will never be able to get all the brown off his nose. In fact, it’s a scientific miracle he was somehow able to extract it from Donald Trump’s ass without the jaws of life.

Pence told the Federalist Society (a group where all six conservative members of the Supreme Court have been members), “There are those in our party who believe that as the presiding officer over the joint session of Congress, I possessed unilateral authority to reject Electoral College votes. And I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to ‘overturn the election.”

And then Mike Pence, the biggest ass kisser in the history of ass kissers, said, “President Trump is wrong.”

Mike Pence elaborated and said, “I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone. Frankly, there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.”

You know, I bet this is not going to appeal to all those white nationalist terrorists storming through the Capitol building on January 6, 2021, while chanting “hang Mike Pence.” And, I bet it’s not going to appeal to the Republican National Committee which on the same day that Pence called out Trump, censured House Members Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their participation in the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.

The RNC also declared on Friday that the over 700 white nationalists who were charged with crimes, including sedition, for their involvement in the terrorist attack were just exercising “legitimate political discourse.”

Basically, the Republican National Committee believes attacking the Capitol building, trying to overturn a democratic election, trying to install a fascist wannabe who lost the election as an unelected dictator, attempting a coup, breaking and entering into the Capitol, defecating and urinating on the floors, chanting “hang Mike Pence” while rampaging through the building with a noose, waving a Confederate flag in the building, stealing government property, trying to overthrow the government and destroy democracy while physically attacking cops is just exercising “legitimate political discourse.”

I bet the RNC wouldn’t call it “legitimate political discourse” if ANTIFA broke into their offices, beat their asses with flag poles, attacked them with bear spray, spread feces on their walls, stole property, bit their fingers off, and made several of them have heart attacks with several more committing suicide later. Hell, Republicans grab their assault rifles when black people merely walk by.

Back to Mike Pence, don’t worry that he’s changed too much. He’s still a worm. While disagreeing with Trump, he had to let out one dog whistle. I mean, he had to say something that’d get an audience of racist right-wing goons to applaud.

Pence said, “Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election. And Vice President Kamala Harris will have no right to overturn the election when we beat them in 2024.”

What makes Mike Pence believe Vice President Kamala Harris is going to try to overturn an election if the GOP wins in 2024? Granted, the Republicans are going to try to steal every election between now and eternity, but there’s been no indication that Democrats will try to stop an electoral college count or the certification of a presidential election. But, maybe he just needed the red meat as Republicans love to beat up on Kamala Harris because she is a black woman. As we’ve seen over the past two weeks…and all time, conservatives have a lot of trouble with black women.

Pence needs to stop kissing all this right-wing ass because they’re never going to give him anything ever again. They feel he betrayed them by his obeying the United States Constitution. Republicans are not constitutionalists anymore. They’re a cult. Mike Pence followed the cult until January 6, 2021, when he decided to go with the Constitution and put America first. The cult puts Trump first.

After four years of loyalty, Mike Pence still hasn’t learned that Trump and the cult don’t return loyalty.

Music Note: I listened to Queens of the Stone Age while drawing this cartoon.

See more award-winning editorial cartoons from Clay Jones at Claytoonz.com.

- 30 -