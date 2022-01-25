There may be a lot of douches over at Fox News, but there are only two Doocys (not to be confused with “deuce,” but it’s OK if you do confuse them). They have two Doocys but they can’t keep one Shephard Smith.

Yesterday, the president of the United States of America (in case you’re a Republican, the current president is Joe Biden), called a reporter a “stupid son of a bitch.” Yeah, he’s from Fox News so it’s probably true because, in addition to that fact, he’s also the son of Steve Doocy. And while we can make fun of it, laugh, and tweet about it, like I did yesterday (only to have a fucker from Fox News steal my joke), a president shouldn’t ever attack the press. But, we know it’s not the first time.

Presidents have been quarreling with the press and calling individual journalists vulgar names since there have been presidents and journalists. Journalists don’t exist to give politicians the coverage they want. They don’t go to press conferences only to ask questions a politician wants to answer. Donald Trump literally asked a reporter once, “Why can’t you ask a nice question?”

CNN’s Jake Tapper defended Peter Doocy during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show last night. Tapper said, “I don’t think any president should be calling any reporter a 'dumb son of a bitch.'” Jake’s right, even if the reporter is a “dumb son of a bitch” asking a stupid question.

Sometimes a reporter has to ask a stupid question just to get a politician on record like, “Do you disavow all the Nazis and Klansmen who support you and are naming their babies after you?” With Donald Trump, the answer would probably be, “I don’t know anything about Nazis or Klansmen but I hear they love their country.” There’s also the background that he too named one of his racist babies “Donald.”

What Peter Doocy asked the president (the real one, not the president of Mar-a-Lago) yesterday during a press conference at the White House was if he thought “inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms.” President Biden responded with, “No, it’s a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”

They’re calling it a “hot-mic moment,” but since the president (the guy who won the popular vote and Electoral College), was standing at the same podium where he had just been speaking into microphones, I’m pretty sure he knew they were “hot.”

While this has received a lot of coverage on TV news, and all the outrage from the Right on social media, everyone seems to be overlooking the fact that it was indeed a stupid question that only a stupid son of a bitch would ask. This guy wants to know if a president thinks inflation is bad politically, and he’s a professional reporter hired to cover the White House? What’ll Doocy ask a politician next? Do you think all those dead hookers and cocaine found in the trunk of your car will be a political liability? Do you wish law enforcement authorities had not found all that child porn on your government-issued laptop? Do you now regret going to that 1997 Valentine’s Day party in blackface? Are you glad there’s a newly-released video of you dancing the “Boot Scootin’ Boogie?” Do you now regret the support you gave white nationalists in their attempt to overthrow the government? OK, maybe they’re not all stupid questions.

The president (the one who lives in the White House today) later called Doocy to apologize, which seemed to upset Sean Hannity. Presidents aren’t supposed to apologize for their insults…at least the fake one doesn’t.

Jake Tapper is right. Presidents shouldn’t be slinging out derogatory insults at reporters. He told Jimmy Kimmel, “Standards for decency don’t have to do with whether or not you like the people who are being treated poorly. It has to do with the standard.”

Tapper is also correct with his comment, “And yes I realize that Peter’s channel would never come to my defense like that, so it is what it is.”

A journalist should do the right thing, no matter who the president is (Joe Biden) or if the reporter is a really bad one working for a “news” outlet with a far-right pro-racist agenda. Fox News doesn’t always get that.

While the douches, deuces, and Doocys over at Fox News are having fainting spells over this, they all sat back, chortled, chuckled, and snorted when the Trump administration tried to ban Jim Acosta from covering the White House.

But it was their own reporter whom Trump attacked and said she had “blood coming out of her wherever.” Now was that before or after Fox News had jumped on the Trump Train?

Donald Trump has insulted a lot of reporters. He’s called them stupid, lightweight, nasty (the females), terrible, wise guy, third-rate, and told one he wasn’t thinking. He asked April Ryan, a black female reporter, if she knew everyone in the Black Congressional Caucus. He told CBS’s Weijia Jiang to “go ask China.”

Most of all, let’s not forget his attacks on the media itself and his attempts to destroy its credibility. He famously calls the free press “fake news.” He’s called it “phony.” He’s called it “corrupt.” He called The New York Times the “Failing” New York Times. He calls The Washington Post “The Amazon Washington Post.” To Trump, the greatest sin a journalist can commit is to publish the truth about him.

Donald Trump also voiced support to get rid of the First Amendment, which has been carefully ignored by all the “constitutionalists” out there.

This isn’t to do a whatabout in defense of Joe Biden. And other Democratic presidents, such as Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, have also attacked the press and reporters. The point is, presidents should cherish and support the First Amendment and a free press. Without a free press, there is no democracy.

And even if Fox News is full of Stupid sons of bitches like the Doocys, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Jeannine Pirro, they are still protected by the First Amendment.

I’m sure Joe Biden knows this. He is the real president of the United States of America after all.

Music Note: I jammed out to Adriano Celentano, L’ Italiano, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs while drawing today’s cartoon.

See more award-winning editorial cartoons from Clay Jones at Claytoonz.com.

- 30 -