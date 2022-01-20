The voting rights bill currently being considered by the Senate would standardize election laws across the country and restore provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. But thanks to two Democratic senators, it doesn’t look like it’s going to pass. What does that mean for voting rights?

It means red states can continue to make voting harder for Black voters and other minorities. They can decrease dropboxes in Black districts, hours to vote, days to vote, and where people can vote. They can make mailing voting applications illegal. They can make it illegal to hand a bottle of water to a voter in line. They can make laws where legislatures overrule voting boards. They can eliminate offices where people get identifications in majority-black counties. They can limit voting by mail. And they’re doing all of this on a lie. There was no massive voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

This is an attack on voting rights, the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr, and democracy. Republicans don’t care how they win just so long as they win. They don’t care if every eligible American is allowed a voice…just the white folks. And all these voting laws being changed are being done on a lie.

Mitch McConnell and a few other Republicans openly state that Joe Biden won the presidential election and that the Big Lie being told by Trump and the majority of Republicans is just that, a big lie. But, they’re more than happy to use the Big Lie to change voting laws which only help Republicans.

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema value the filibuster rule over voting rights. That’s fucked up. They both claim they support voting rights but won’t remove the filibuster to restore voting rights. That means they do NOT support voting rights.

The filibuster is a stupid rule that was created to stop votes in the Senate. It was created in 1806 and the tactic was for a senator to keep speaking, holding the floor up thus delaying a vote he knew his side was going to lose. How do you prevent losing a vote? Stop the vote.

There are 100 senators in the United States Senate. In case you’re a Republican, a majority of 100 is 51. If you’re an old cranky pro-segregationist senator who wants to stop those 51 senators from passing something you hate, but you can’t beat them in a vote, then you stop the vote. How is this fair? It’s not.

If a senator was against a bill and knew there were at least 51 other senators (again, Republicans…a majority) who were going to pass it, then he’d hold the vote up by yapping for as long as he could. And it wasn’t used much…until the Civil Rights era.

The filibuster was used by Strom Thurmond to stop the Civil Rights Act of 1957. It was used again to stop the Civil Rights at of 1964 by Richard Russell. The filibuster for racist senators was more effective than the KKK.

The Senate decided they needed to limit the scope of the filibuster so that one a single segregationist senator wouldn’t be able to hold up a vote by yammering for hours on end. But somehow, they made it easier and changed the rules so that the only requirement to filibuster was to post a letter issuing an intention to filibuster. The fuckers don’t even need to physically hold the floor anymore.

If Manchin and Sinema really believe the filibuster is sacred, then how about going back to its roots when a senator had to speak to hold the floor? There is nothing sacred in the United States Senate, especially the filibuster.

Mitch McConnell changed the rules so there could be no filibuster for Supreme Court nominations and all that’s needed is a simple majority of 51 votes. If you want to fund a farm bill, school lunches, disaster relief, or to save the right to vote, you can’t do it with a simple majority of votes, you need a supermajority of 60…unless you’re trying to put accuses rapists and religious zealots on the court for the next 30 to 40 years. The filibuster is not a sacred rule to Republicans. They have proven this.

The United States Constitution, which is also sacred, is explicit and only requires supermajority votes, 2/3 in each chamber, for proposing constitutional amendments, conviction on impeachment charges, expelling members of Congress, ratifying treaties, and overriding presidential vetoes. Guess who came up with the idea that ending debate on a simple majority vote was redundant, which convinced the Senate to eliminate that and create the filibuster in 1806? Aaron Fucking Burr, the murderer of Alexander Hamilton.

This sacred filibuster is the by-product of the murderer of founding father Alexander Hamilton. This is some fucked-up shit. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, along with the Republican Party, aren’t just on the same side as Jefferson Davis, Bull Conner, and George Wallace, but also Aaron Burr.

The filibuster has changed and changed and changed again. It’s not sacred. What is sacred are voting rights in this nation. The right for every eligible American, white, brown, black, red, yellow, etc, to vote is more sacred than a rule created to help racists block desegregation and voting rights.

If Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema were in the United States Senate in 1957, they would have stood to the side and allowed Strom Thurmond to block the Civil Rights Act.

I don’t really know if Joe Manchin or Kyrsten Sinema would suck at Wordle, but they suck at being Democrats. They suck at being United States senators. And just like Republicans, they suck at being Americans.

Creative note: I have heard of Wordle and I even read a little about it. Mostly, I’ve seen people posting their Wordle stuff on Facebook while not understanding any of it. But, I understand it a little bit more now after researching for this cartoon. I knew it was five words but what I did miss was that you get six tries. From a graphic, I thought it was four. Thanks to proofreader Laura, I got educated…but not before I had already drawn the cartoon. Laura also picked the colors for the Wordle graph in this cartoon. She also suggested I play Wordle before I published the cartoon, which she loved, so I could understand it better. But I didn’t have time or the desire for that. Laura is really smart though, which is why I rely on her…duh. She’s a Scrabble champion or something like that and now she’s a Wordle player. She’s good with words. Me not so good much with words.

I do wish that I had given it six tries instead of the four because I thought of another way to do this…but it was too late.

Second creative note: I’m also challenging newspapers with the words “sucks” and “screw.” Yes, newspapers are historically afraid of these words. I’m trying to change that.

Music Note: I listened to Bruce Springsteen while drawing today’s cartoon.

See more award-winning editorial cartoons from Clay Jones at Claytoonz.com.

- 30 -