Click comic to enlarge Dylan Smith/TucsonSentinel.com

The senior senator from Arizona made sure she was the center of attention as she and Sen. Joe Manchin (Tory — Victorian England) stomped on the chance of Democrats passing voting rights laws by crossing the aisle to stand with the Republicans.

A measure to reform the filibuster — which ensures a bogged-down U.S. Senate by requiring 60 votes to move ahead with nearly all legislation — failed on a 52-48 vote against Wednesday night, as U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (?!?-Disneyland) joined Manchin in walking away from the Democratic Party to vote with the GOP.

With the Senate evenly divided, 50-50, a tie vote on party lines would've been broken in favor of changing Senate rules by Vice President Kamala Harris. That shift would've required senators attempting a filibuster to actually get up and stand behind their convictions by talking on the Senate floor, instead of the sad, low energy current rules that allow them to simply, limply declare from their seats that they want to filibuster a bill.

Instead, Sinema performatively burnished her supposed "maverick" badge by attempting to play both sides — claiming she supports the Freedom to Vote and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement acts, but blocking the "talking filibuster" rule change that would've seen those measures pass.

No word yet from keen observers in the Senate gallery if Sinema was again wearing the "Fuck Off" ring she wore in a Instagram photo she posted last year.

Nor did Capitol janitorial staff give any indication how many selfies Sinema snapped while dancing around in the crapper just off the Rotunda while singing to herself, "I'm gonna be president, I'm gonna be pres-i-dent, yes I am."

- 30 -