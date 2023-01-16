Previous Slide ◀︎ Next Slide ▶︎

Watch Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'I Have a Dream' speech Video: "I have a dream that one day every valley shall be exalted, every hill and mountain shall be made low, the rough places will be made plain, and the crooked places will be made straight, and the glory of the Lord shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together." Read more»

Tucson to host pro soccer preseason for 13th year Preseason soccer in Tucson this year will include 2 former MLS champions: Real Salt Lake, featuring Tucson native Justen Glad, and the Chicago Fire FC, featuring Swiss World Cup goal-scorer and former Liverpool player Xherdan Shaqiri, and 7 other pro teams. Read more»

Wildcat soccer’s Hocking to play for Batman’s team Iliana Hocking, a fifth-year senior midfielder for the Arizona Wildcats, was picked 44th in the National Women’s Soccer League draft on Thursday by New Jersey-based club Gotham FC. Read more»