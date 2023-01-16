Hellertoon: Keeping MLK's legacy alive and climbing
Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. isn't just a giant of American history, on whom we can shine our most anodyne civic slogans. His true legacy is one of action, not rhetoric, and his words challenge anew each generation to climb toward the mountaintop, and to put their own shoulders to the lever to bend our society toward justice.
Editorial cartoonist Joe Heller worked for the Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1985-2013, and has won numerous awards for his work, which is published in more than 350 news outlets around the country.