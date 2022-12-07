TucsonSentinel.com
Pearl Harbor Day: USS Arizona videos
Pearl Harbor Day: USS Arizona videos

Dylan Smith
TucsonSentinel.com

Videos of the USS Arizona, past and present.

"Yesterday, Dec. 7, 1941 - a date which will live in infamy - the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan."

1,177 members of the crew of the USS Arizona were killed as the battleship exploded and sank when struck by a bomb during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The bodies of more than 900 remain entombed in the vessel, which serves as a memorial for all who died during the attack.

The attack killed 2,340 U.S. service members and 48 civilians, saw 12 American ships sunk or beached and destroyed 164 aircraft.

