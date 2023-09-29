TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Trump loses fraud case appeal, teeing up Oct. 2 trial
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
Nation & world news

Trump loses fraud case appeal, teeing up Oct. 2 trial

Manhattan fraud trial vs. Donald Trump will move forward as scheduled, a state court ruled Thursday

Erik Uebelacker
Courthouse News Service
  • New York Attorney General Letitia James’ witness list includes Michael Cohen, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump himself.
    Gage Skidmore/Flickr New York Attorney General Letitia James’ witness list includes Michael Cohen, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump himself.

The New York attorney general's $250 million fraud case against former President Donald Trump will go to trial Monday, Oct. 2, after a state appellate court on Thursday lifted a temporary stay.

Trump sought not only to delay the proceedings but to toss the entire case, arguing certain claims violated the statute of limitations.

In June, his daughter Ivanka Trump was removed as a defendant in the suit after an appellate ruling found the civil charges against her were too old.

Trump claimed on appeal that certain allegations against him in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ suit violate that June ruling.

Thursday’s decision effectively quelled that debate, though the First Department Appellate Division didn't weigh in on Trump's argument that Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron should have found claims against him time-barred.

“It is ordered that the motion for a stay of trial is denied; the interim relief granted by a justice of this court entered on Sept. 14, 2023, is hereby vacated,” the panel wrote in a two-page order.

With a stay in place, the fraud trial would have likely been postponed while claims were reviewed. But Thursday’s decision quashes that chance, meaning James’ case against Trump, his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg, is set to kick off on Monday with jury selection.

Hours before the ruling, James’ office and the defendants released their witness lists to the public.

James’ list of 28 includes Michael Cohen, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump himself.

The defense's list identifies a whopping 127 witnesses, many of whom work as lenders at the financial institutions that James claims Trump defrauded.

James brought the lawsuit against the former president and his co-defendants in September 2022 after a lengthy probe into the Trump Organization’s finances, which found Trump had overvalued his personal net worth and assets by as much as $2.2 billion annually in order to receive more favorable bank loans and lower insurance premiums.

Earlier this week, Judge Engoron sided with James in a ruling that found that Trump and his co-defendants engaged in “persistent and repeated fraud,” deeming them liable for the case’s top fraud count.

Engoron found Trump had regularly inflated the value of his properties using unrealistic projections, among other tactics.

“Time and time again, the court is not comparing one appraisal to another; it is comparing an independent professional appraisal to a pie-in-the-sky dream of concocted potential,” Engoron wrote in his 35-page ruling Tuesday.

The judge even found that Trump repeatedly overestimated the size of his Manhattan apartment in Trump Tower, claiming it was three times as big as it actually was.

In response to that claim, Trump’s lawyers claimed that calculating square footage is “subjective.”

“A real estate developer sizing up his own living space of decades, can only be considered fraud,” Engoron wrote Tueday.

The upcoming trial will now focus on determining damages stemming from the Trump Organization’s fraud. Prosecutors will also try to prove Trump and his co-defendants committed insurance fraud and falsified business records. Trial is expected to run through Dec. 22.

Filed under

breaking, Courthouse News Service, news, politics & government, business, crime & safety, nation/world,

Read more about

arthur engoron, donald trump, letitia james, new york, real estate, trump organization

Related stories

More by Erik Uebelacker

— 30 —

Top headlines

Sponsored by

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by
find us on facebook
Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder

Iluminamos una luz en este pueblo porque lo amamosa smarter Tucson is a better Tucsona smarter Tucson is a better Tucson