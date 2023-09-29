TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
First defendant in San Antonio tractor-trailer tragedy pleads guilty to smuggling charges
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
Nation & world news

First defendant in San Antonio tractor-trailer tragedy pleads guilty to smuggling charges

53 migrants died in what remains the nation’s deadliest human smuggling event

William Melhado
The Texas Tribune
  • Federal prosecutors said seven people face a maximum of life in prison as a result of the tragedy.
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comFederal prosecutors said seven people face a maximum of life in prison as a result of the tragedy.

One of the men indicted over last year’s San Antonio tractor-trailer tragedy, in which 53 migrants died, pleaded guilty to several smuggling-related charges on Wednesday, according to the Department of Justice.

Christian Martinez, 29, of Palestine, was involved in the attempt to illegally transport migrants across the southern border, which resulted in the nation’s deadliest human smuggling event after dozens of people were locked in a big rig without water or air conditioning in the Texas summer heat.

An indictment unsealed earlier this year alleged that Martinez drove one of his co-defendants, Homero Zamorano Jr. of Pasadena, 47, to a gas station where Zamorano picked up the trailer. Martinez later communicated messages about the trailer’s progress to others involved in the smuggling activity.

The Justice Department said Martinez is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 4. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Federal prosecutors said seven people face a maximum of life in prison as a result of the tragedy. Martinez is the first to plead guilty.

This report was originally published at The Texas Tribune.


Filed under

news, border, crime & safety, nation/world, mexico/latin america, breaking, Texas Tribune,

Read more about

heat deaths, human smuggling, immigration, san antonio

Related stories

More by William Melhado

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by William Melhado

Sponsored by

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder

authentically local news & community viewsNoticias del perro guardián independiente de Tucsonour news is free to read, but not free to report