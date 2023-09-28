Biden impeachment inquiry underway as Dems, GOP clash in House

House Republicans kicked off their much-vaunted impeachment inquiry into President Biden Thursday during a hearing that proved to be — perhaps unsurprisingly — a partisan maelstrom.

Since regaining control of the House earlier this year, GOP lawmakers have resolved to investigate what they call an “influence peddling” scheme conducted by the Biden family, in which they say the president’s son Hunter Biden leveraged his father’s political influence in his various business dealings.

In the past months, Republicans have brought forward whistleblowers and unearthed financial documents that they say prove that the elder Biden was not only involved in his son’s escapades but also personally benefited from his conduct.

In particular focus are allegations, first leveled in 2020 by then-President Trump, that Biden had helped Hunter Biden secure a position on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma and pushed for the ouster of a Kyiv prosecutor investigating the firm.

Detractors of the Republican probe, including congressional Democrats, have meanwhile argued that there is no conclusive evidence that President Biden committed an impeachable offense. They have framed the impeachment effort as a partisan hack job.

Those political rifts were on full display Thursday as the House Oversight Committee held its first hearing in the lower chamber’s impeachment inquiry into the president, greenlit earlier this month by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The hearing was rife with partisan squabbling, as Republicans sought to drive home their accusations against Biden amid complaints from Democrats.

“The American people demand accountability for this culture of corruption,” said Kentucky Representative James Comer, the panel’s chairman. “They demand to know how the schemes have compromised President Biden and threaten our national security.”

Despite Comer’s insistence, the House is not yet moving to remove President Biden from office. No articles of impeachment have been drafted — the inquiry currently underway is more of a fact-finding mission during which lawmakers will determine whether Biden committed an impeachable offense.

The GOP’s arguments Thursday broke little new ground, as lawmakers needled a panel of constitutional and legal experts invited to testify on the basis for an impeachment inquiry. Republicans focused on information they had already gathered, such as Hunter Biden’s financial records and text messages, which they argued implicate the president.

“This is a tale as old as time,” said Ohio Representative Jim Jordan. “A politician takes action that makes money for his family, and then he tries to conceal it.”

Committee Democrats set out to poke holes in the purported evidence, contending that their Republican colleagues were set on incriminating Biden, all the while ignoring evidence that could paint a different picture of the situation.

“Republicans are launching an impeachment drive based on a long debunked and discredited lie,” said Democratic Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin, the oversight committee’s ranking member. The lawmaker argued that the GOP had yet to bring forward a direct witness to any of President Biden’s supposed misconduct.

“If Republicans had a smoking gun — or even a dripping water pistol — they would be presenting it today,” Raskin said. “But they’ve got nothing on Joe Biden.”

Raskin added that the GOP has so far refused to demand testimony from Trump ally Rudy Giuliani and his associate Lev Parnas, arguing that the two men were central to efforts to spread allegations about President Biden’s involvement with Burisma. Parnas in July walked back those claims and urged House Republicans to drop their investigation, arguing that the allegations had “no merit.”

“If this dysfunction caucus is going to insist on going forward,” Raskin said, “we must receive the testimony of Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas.”

Committee Republicans again repudiated the request, voting to table the Maryland Democrat’s motion to subpoena the two men.

Democrats also expressed incredulity at the timing of Republicans’ impeachment inquiry, which kicked off just days before the federal government is expected to shut down — thanks in large part to GOP infighting over the budget.

“We are holding this sham hearing two days before the government will shut down,” said Representative Eleanor Holmes Norton, D.C.’s non-voting congressional delegate. “Instead of this hearing, we could be discussing how to fund the government.”

Meanwhile, some of the witnesses who testified Thursday poured cold water on the GOP’s impeachment enthusiasm, pointing out that Congress needed to get its facts in order before deciding whether President Biden should be removed from office.

“I do not believe that the current evidence would support articles of impeachment,” said Jonathan Turley, chair of public interest law at George Washington University Law School. “But I also do believe that the House has passed the threshold for an impeachment inquiry into the conduct of President Biden.”

An inquiry is warranted, Turley observed, because of reports that Biden had made false statements about his son’s conduct and allegations that Hunter Biden had suggested to potential business partners that he could take advantage of his father’s political influence.

But, those facts should not be taken out of context, he warned: “They’re merely allegations and they should not become presumptions of impeachable conduct.”

Lying to the American people is not an impeachable offense, Turley said. “In fact, most presidents have lied to the American people,” he quipped.

Michael Gerhardt, a professor of jurisprudence at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, agreed with Democrats that the GOP had presented no credible evidence of impeachable conduct, arguing that President Biden should not be held accountable for his son’s misdeeds.

Gerhardt expressed concern that Republican lawmakers were viewing the president’s alleged conduct with a presumption of guilt rather than innocence.

“Any further investigation is being done to ensure that Mr. Biden has to prove his innocence, rather than the committee being able to connect the dots in a convincing and persuasive way,” Gerhardt said.

Gerhardt also told lawmakers that he believed Giuliani and Parnas should be compelled to testify as requested by Democrats. “I think if there’s going to be an investigation into the president, all the evidence — that is to say all the participants, anyone who has knowledge — should be spoken to,” he said.

Turley called on lawmakers to “transcend the politics and passions of our time” in pursuing their impeachment inquiry.

“It calls for something that’s difficult: it calls for solemnity and clarity,” he said. “We have become a nation addicted to rage. We can disagree without hating each other.”

The House is moving forward with its impeachment inquiry despite emerging political rifts among congressional Republicans — intraparty squabbling that could threaten to derail an impeachment vote should the GOP choose to pursue such a drastic move. If the lower chamber, which Republicans control by a slim margin, were to impeach President Biden, the Democrat-led Senate would almost certainly refuse to convict him.