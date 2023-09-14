For the second time, federal judge finds DACA program unlawful

The Biden administration’s updated version of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program has the same root infirmity as the original: It grants immigrants who entered the country illegally a way to become lawful residents, a federal judge said Wednesday in an order vacating the program.

For observers of the lengthy legal battle over the DACA program, U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen’s order comes as no surprise.

Hanen, a George W. Bush appointee, ruled in July 2021 that DACA was “legally defective” because President Barack Obama had overstepped his authority when he authorized then-Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano to implement the program in 2012 to protect people brought to the U.S. illegally as children, or who became undocumented along with their parents when their visas expired.

Obama said it was a workaround of Congress’ inability to fix the nation’s broken immigration system and meant for upstanding youth who had avoided felony convictions and were attending school or had graduated.

“This is not a path to citizenship,” Obama stressed, at the time. “It's not a permanent fix. This is a temporary stopgap measure that lets us focus our resources wisely while giving a degree of relief and hope to talented, driven, patriotic young people.”

Texas, joined by eight other Republican-controlled states, sued the federal government in 2018 alleging DACA flouts the Immigration and Nationality Act by allowing people who should be deported to stay in the country.

The Biden administration, the State of New Jersey and 22 DACA recipients who intervened in the case teamed up to try to save the program.

But Hanen once again sided with the states on Wednesday.

He noted that DACA allows its recipients to qualify for advanced parole, which lets them leave the country and return lawfully without being denied reentry, despite their undocumented status.

The Department of Homeland Security has authority to grant advanced parole for “urgent humanitarian reasons” or a “significant public benefit” under the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996.

Hanen said that DHS has traditionally used that authority to let people enter the U.S. for urgent medical and family needs, or to help law enforcement investigations, such as testifying in a criminal trial.

“Nevertheless, according to the record, DACA recipients can receive advance parole for academic research, semesters abroad, interviews, overseas assignments, training, and meetings with clients,” he wrote in his 40-page order.

Once they receive advance parole, DACA enrollees can obtain green cards — lawful permanent resident status — which, despite Obama’s assurances, puts them on track to become U.S. citizens.

Without advance parole, if they left the U.S. they would be barred for 10 years from reentering and applying for residency, Hanen noted.

The judge said that although DACA was ostensibly supposed to be a temporary measure, DHS assumes DACA employment authorizations and the program itself will go on indefinitely, as evidenced by comments the agency made about its latest version.

“Thus, to the extent that anyone makes the argument that this deferred action program is merely a temporary bridge to Congressional action, the current DHS position, as demonstrated in the record, dispels that notion,” Hanen wrote.

In his 2021 order, Hanen blocked DHS from approving new DACA applications, but authorized it to continue granting renewal applications to the more than 580,000 people from dozens of countries enrolled.

For two-year renewable periods, DACA protects them from deportation and allows them to get federal work permits and driver’s licenses.

President Joe Biden then tasked DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas with fortifying the policy, and he enacted a new version in October 2022.

But Hanen found they were effectively identical.

“It is clear that with little change (and no substantive changes), the Final Rule simply takes the 2012 DACA Memorandum and reincorporates it. The creation and adoption of the Final Rule took no steps to avoid any of the substantive pitfalls that been pointed out by the Fifth Circuit and other courts,” he wrote.

No group of immigrants exemplifies the United States’ ambivalence toward illegal immigration more than DACA recipients, with poll after poll showing most Americans support letting them stay in the country and obtain citizenship.

Texas, the only state of the nine that brought the challenge to give financial data about its impact, claims the around 100,000 DACA recipients living in the state cost it $250 million per year in education, medical and social services costs and take jobs that could go to unemployed Texans.

Hanen extended his vacatur and injunction of the original DACA memo to the one the Biden administration implemented last October.

But like his 2021 order, he stayed the vacatur for anyone who enrolled in the program before July 16, 2021, allowing them to renew their DACA status.

“DHS may continue to accept initial applications if it so chooses, but it may not grant any,” Hanen added.

He also stressed his orders do not require DHS or the Justice Department to deport or bring criminal charges against any DACA recipient or applicant.

The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund represents the 22 DACA recipients who intervened in the case.

Accusing Hanen of “more of the same flawed analysis” as his previous ruling, MALDEF’s president and general counsel Thomas Saenz said it is clear higher courts, including the Supreme Court, will have to decide whether Texas even has standing to challenge DACA.

He also laid the blame on Congress.

“We are of course pleased that Judge Hanen has expressly permitted current DACA recipients to continue to renew their DACA as the case moves forward for appellate review,” Saenz added. “This stay acknowledges the reliance of DACA recipients on continuing to renew, and implicitly recognizes the benefits to the United States as a whole from allowing these heroic individuals to continue to contribute to our economy and society.

“We must all remain mindful that this lengthy lawsuit, and the precarious state of uncertainty in which it places DACA recipients, is largely the result of Congress indolently refusing to enact legislation.”

The other plaintiff states are Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina, West Virginia, Kansas and Mississippi.