TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Biden administration cancels Trump-era Alaskan Arctic oil & gas leases, limiting future development
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
nationworld news

Biden administration cancels Trump-era Alaskan Arctic oil & gas leases, limiting future development

Move would protect Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge & 13 million acres in National Petroleum Reserve

Alanna Madden
Courthouse News Service
  • A muskox in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a region home to native polar bears, caribou, snowy owls and other wildlife. It is also considered sacred land by the indigenous Gwich’in Nation, a tribe on the southern boundary of the refuge.
    Katrina Liebich/USFWSA muskox in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a region home to native polar bears, caribou, snowy owls and other wildlife. It is also considered sacred land by the indigenous Gwich’in Nation, a tribe on the southern boundary of the refuge.

The Biden administration announced the end of seven oil drilling leases in Alaska’s Arctic Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday, reversing deals under the Trump administration while promising to limit new leasing for oil development within Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve.

The oil and gas leases, which were all sold in early January 2021, permitted development over ten years on more than 430,000 acres of land in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a region home to native polar bears, caribou, snowy owls and other wildlife. It is also considered sacred land by the indigenous Gwich’in Nation, a tribe on the southern boundary of the refuge.

Authorized by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the lease cancellation follows a previous suspension of the leases in June 2021 after the Interior identified “multiple legal deficiencies in the underlying record supporting the leases,” including insufficient analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act and “failure to properly interpret the Tax Act.”

“With climate change warming the Arctic more than twice as fast as the rest of the planet, we must do everything within our control to meet the highest standards of care to protect this fragile ecosystem,” Haaland said in a statement, adding that President Joe Biden is “delivering on the most ambitious climate and conservation agenda in history.”

“The steps we are taking today further that commitment, based on the best available science and in recognition of the Indigenous knowledge of the original stewards of this area, to safeguard our public lands for future generations,” Haaland said.

In addition to canceling the Arctic leases, the Interior Department announced proposed regulations for Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve that would limit new oil development leasing on over 13 million acres of land, while enhancing access for subsistence activities.

The proposed rule, the department said, would not affect current oil and gas operations, which includes the Biden administration’s recent approval of ConocoPhillips’ Willow Project on the North Slope — the largest oil drilling project on U.S. public land in decades.

But while the Biden administration’s move to protect Arctic lands may quell some of the criticism received after approving the Willow Project, Wednesday’s decision immediately drew a rebuke from Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy.

“It’s clear that President Biden needs a refresher on the Constitution’s separation of powers doctrine,” Dunleavy wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Federal agencies don’t get to rewrite laws, and that is exactly what the Department of the Interior is trying to do here.”

Dunleavy added that the state “will fight for Alaska’s right to develop its own resources and will be turning to the courts to correct the Biden administration’s wrong.”

The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority — the state agency that held the leases — also issued a statement condemning the cancellation, reiterating that it lawfully bid on the leases in 2020 after Congress designated the area for oil production through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017.

“This latest action by the Department of the Interior shows arbitrary disregard for federal law, based on campaign trail rhetoric,” the agency wrote, citing how Biden previously made campaign promises to shut down oil and gas production on federal lands and the Arctic National Wildlife Reserve.

The agency vowed to take the matter to the courts to reveal the administration’s “real motives.”

“A willingness to circumvent laws passed by Congress has consequences reaching far beyond ANWR’s boundaries, and will impact future development across this country,” the agency added. “AIDEA will aggressively defend our lease rights and oppose this unlawful action.”

Filed under

news, politics & government, business, enviro, trans/growth, nation/world, breaking, Courthouse News Service,

Read more about

arctic national wildlife refuge, deb haaland, endangered species, joe biden, oil and gas

Related stories

More by Alanna Madden

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Alanna Madden

Sponsored by

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by
find us on facebook
Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder