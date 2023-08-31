Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia 2020 election interference case

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to all 13 criminal charges against him relating to interference in the 2020 Georgia election and waived his right to an in-person arraignment Thursday.

"Understanding my rights, I do hereby freely and voluntarily waive my right to be present at my arraignment on the indictment and my right to have it read to me in open court,” Trump stated in the filing.

Trump surrendered to the charges last week at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta and was released on $200,000 bond. Like the 18 others indicted in the sprawling racketeering case, Trump was fingerprinted and photographed, marking the first mug shot of a former president in U.S. history.

The charges include violating Georgia's racketeering act, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, conspiring to impersonate a public officer, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiring to file false documents.

The written plea was filed by his newly tapped Atlanta criminal defense attorney, Steve Sadow, and means that Trump will not be returning to Georgia next week. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the case, has scheduled a series of arraignment hearings for the other co-defendants next Wednesday.

Other defendants in the case, including Ray Smith, Sidney Powell and Trevian Kutti, have already waived their arraignments and pleaded not guilty.

Under the terms of Trump's consent bond order, he is not allowed to perform any acts of witness intimidation or communicate directly or indirectly about the facts of the case with any of the co-defendants unless it is through his attorney. He is also forbidden from making any “direct or indirect threat of any nature against the community or to any property in the community,” including in “posts on social media or reposts of posts” by others on social media.

Also on Thursday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp spoke out against an effort led by Republican State Senator Colton Moore to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is spearheading the case, through a special legislative session.

The Republican governor, who Trump publicly criticized for not echoing his baseless claims of 2020 election fraud, dismissed the efforts by a few state GOP legislators to reprimand Willis.

“The bottom line is that in the state of Georgia, as long as I’m governor, we’re going to follow the law and the Constitution, regardless of who it helps and harms politically,” Kemp said during a press conference. “Over the last few years, some inside and outside of this building may have forgotten that. But I can assure you that I have not.”

He added, “In Georgia, we will not be engaging in political theater that only inflames the emotions of the moment. We will do what is right. We will uphold our oath to public service. And it is my belief that our state will be better off for it.”

Trump posted a video earlier this week, praising Moore’s “courage and conviction” and calling on other Republicans to rally behind the “highly respected” lawmaker.

Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney has set Sept. 8 as the possible release date of the final report from the special purpose grand jury that recommended multiple people be indicted for alleged crimes. The grand jury investigated interference with the 2020 presidential election for about six months last year.

In February, McBurney unsealed a small portion of the report, including an introduction, a conclusion and a section where special grand jurors expressed concerns that some of the 75 witnesses may have committed perjury when testifying before the panel. But the report’s full release could reveal if there were additional people under investigation, beyond the 19 indicted by Willis.

Last week, Judge McAfee approved an Oct. 23 trial date for one of the defendants, Kenneth Chesebro, who requested a speedy trial. Willis has argued she wants to try all 19 defendants, including Trump, collectively on that date.

The former president has denied any wrongdoing and has condemned Willis’s investigation as a “political witch hunt.” He has tried to use the indictment, along with the three others he is facing, as a political asset for his reelection campaign by claiming he is a victim of a politically motivated justice system. According to recent polls, he leads as the favored Republican nominee for 2024's presidential election.

Sixty-one percent of Republican primary voters in Georgia said they still believe the 2020 presidential election was tainted by large-scale-fraud, despite abundant evidence proving otherwise, according to a recent poll conducted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.