TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Trump granted $200,000 bond in Georgia election interference case
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
nationworld news

Trump granted $200,000 bond in Georgia election interference case

4 other defendants were also granted costly bonds by Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee

Megan Butler
Courthouse News Service
  • Trump campaigning in Tucson in October 2019.
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comTrump campaigning in Tucson in October 2019.

The Georgia judge overseeing the election interference case against Donald Trump and his allies granted the former president a $200,000 bond on Monday.

Under the terms of the consent bond order, Trump is not allowed to perform any acts of witness intimidation or communicate directly or indirectly about facts of the case with any of the codefendants unless it is through his attorney.

He is also forbidden from making any “direct or indirect threat of any nature against the community or to any property in the community,” including in “posts on social media or reposts of posts” by others on social media.

The order was signed by Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee and Trump’s Atlanta-based attorneys Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Jennifer Little.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who secured the sweeping racketeering indictment against Trump and 18 of his allies from a grand jury last week, gave the defendants until Friday at noon to surrender at the Fulton County jail for booking.

The former president faces 13 charges accusing him of participating in “a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in various related criminal activities” while trying to change the election results in Georgia and other states that they knew Trump had lost.

Four other defendants were also granted bond orders on Monday, including attorneys John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro and Ray Smith, as well as Scott Hall, an Atlanta bail bondsman who faces charges over an election data breach in Coffee County.

Each of those defendants is forbidden from intimidating other co-defendants or witnesses, or contacting them about the case other than through counsel. They are required to report for pre-trial supervision every 30 days, either by phone or by court appearance as directed, and cannot violate any other laws.

Eastman, one of Trump’s campaign attorneys, is out on $100,000 bond. His charges stem from his prominent involvement in developing pressure tactics that would force Pence to reject the official Democratic electors in Georgia and other swing states in favor of “alternate” Trump electors. The attorney also testified remotely before the Georgia Legislature that there was evidence of widespread election fraud.

He faces nine total charges including violating racketeering laws, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

Chesebro, another one of Trump's campaign attorneys, was granted bond of the same amount. He is accused of helping facilitate the plot to create the slate of “alternate” Republican electors in Georgia and across other states as well. In his Dec. 6, 2020, memorandum outlining the plan to “prevent Biden from amassing 270 electoral votes” — even though Biden had legitimately won more than that number — Chesebro even describes his legal theory as “bold” and “controversial."

The seven charges against Chesebro include violating state racketeering laws, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit filing false documents and two counts each of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

Atlanta-based lawyer Smith faces 12 similar charges, but the judge set his bond amount at just $50,000. Smith was among those present at the Dec. 14, 2020, meeting of Trump's electors in Atlanta, where he signed documents falsely claiming the former president beat Biden.

The lowest bond package went to Hall, who faces seven charges: violating state racketeering laws, conspiracy to defraud the state, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer theft and conspiracy to commit election fraud.

Hall's role in the alleged criminal enterprise centers on his presence at the Coffee County elections office in rural Georgia on Jan. 7, 2021, where Atlanta tech company SullivanStrickler was given unauthorized access to voting equipment and copied confidential election data.

Filed under

news, politics & government, crime & safety, media & journalism, nation/world, breaking, Courthouse News Service,

Read more about

donald trump, election, fani willis, georgia,

Related stories

More by Megan Butler

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Megan Butler

Sponsored by

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by
find us on facebook
Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder