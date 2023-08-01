Trump indicted on 4 counts related to 'conspiracy to subvert' 2020 election

Former President Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday on four criminal counts related to alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election — read the full indictment document.

The most severe charges could result in sentences of up to 20 years in prison.

"The defendant and co-conspirators used knowingly false claims of election fraud to get state legislators and election officials to subvert the legitimate election results and change electoral votes for the defendant's opponent, Joseph R. Biden, Jr., to electoral votes for the defendant," the indictment said.

The indictment covers Trump's attempts to change the outcome of the election in Arizona, by working to convince legislators to shift the state's electoral votes and encouraging a slate of fake electors.

The Trump campaign said the charges are "fake" and part of "un-American witch hunts" against the former Republican president.

The charges in the "criminal scheme," handed up by a grand jury Tuesday afternoon in a U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., are:

Count 1: 18 USC 371 — Conspiracy to defraud the United States

Count 2: 18 USC 1512(k) — Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding

Count 3: 18 USC 1512(c)(2),2 — Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding

Count 4: 18 USC 241 — Conspiracy against rights

"Despite having lost (the election), the defendant was determined to remain in power," the grand jury wrote of Trump.

"So for more than two months following election day on November 3, 2020, the defendant spread lies that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the election and that he had actually won. These claims were false, and the defendant knew that they were false. But the defendant repeated and widely disseminated them anyway-to make his knowingly false claims appear legitimate, create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erode public faith in the administration of the election."

"The purpose of the conspiracy was to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election by using knowingly false claims of election fraud to obstruct the federal government function by which those results are collected, counted, and certified," the grand jury charged.

The grand jury wrote that Trump had six co-conspirators, who were unnamed and unindicted in the 45-page indictment. The details of the indictment indicate they include Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, among others.

The case was assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, an appointee of President Barack Obama who is the only D.C. federal judge to sentence Jan. 6 rioters to more extreme sentences than requested by prosecutors.

Trump is expected to be arraigned in front of a magistrate judge on Thursday.

No former U.S. president has ever faced criminal charges. Tuesday's indictment is the third time since Trump left office that he has been accused of crimes.

Count 1 carries a potential sentence of 5 years in prison. Count 2 could result in a 20-year sentence. Count 3 could mean a 20-year sentence, and County 4 could result in a 10-year sentence.

The indictment details the months-long push by Trump and his co-conspirators to block congressional certification of President Joe Biden's win by spreading doubts about the election outcome, setting up groups of fake electors from Arizona and other swing states, having the Justice Department conduct sham probes of election "fraud" and a trying to convince Vice President Mike Pence to use his position overseeing the formal tally of electoral votes to toss out the real results.

The indictment said that, once violence began at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump continued to make false claims about the election.

"As violence ensued, the defendant and co-conspirators exploited the disruption by redoubling efforts to levy false claims of election fraud and convince members of Congress to further delay the certification based on those claims," the court filing said.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested for taking part in the riot at the Capitol that day.

Special Counsel Jack Smith gave a brief statement after the release of the indictment — which was originally filed as sealed but then unsealed on the District Court docket just minutes later.

He called the attack on the Capitol during the formal count of the electoral votes for president "an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy."

"It was fueled by lies, lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government: the nation's process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election," he said.

Smith, who has led the Justice Department's multi-pronged investigation in Trump, praised the police who protected the Capitol and Congress that day.

"They're patriots and they're the very best of us. They did not just defend a building or the people sheltering in it. They put their lives on the line to defend who we are as a country and as a people. They defended the very institutions and principles that define the United States," he said.

Smith said prosecutors will seek of speedy trial in the case.

The court filing alleges that Trump carried out three distinct criminal conspiracies in the wake of his loss, in his attempt to retain power:

a. A conspiracy to defraud the United States by using dishonesty, fraud, and deceit to impair, obstruct, and defeat the lawful federal government function by which the results of the presidential election are collected, counted, and certified by the federal government, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371; b. A conspiracy to corruptly obstruct and impede the January 6 congressional proceeding at which the collected results of the presidential election are counted and certified ("the certification proceeding"), in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1512(k); and c. A conspiracy against the right to vote and to have one's vote counted, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 241. Each of these conspiracies - which built on the widespread mistrust the defendant was creating through pervasive and destabilizing lies about election fraud - targeted a bedrock function of the United States federal government: the nation's process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election...."

The Trump campaign responded to the indictment with a lengthy statement laden with exclamation marks and capitalized words, saying the charges were "fake."

"This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins," the Trump campaign said.

"The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes," the campaign said.

"These un-American witch hunts will fail and President Trump will be re-elected to the White House so he can save our Country from the abuse, incompetence, and corruption that is running through the veins of our Country at levels never seen before," the campaign said.

Complete indictment