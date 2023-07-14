TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
FDA approves over-the-counter birth control pill
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
nationworld news

FDA approves over-the-counter birth control pill

Opill will be first oral contraceptive in U.S. not to require prescription

Nolan Stout
Courthouse News Service
  • Opill will be available without a prescription in the first quarter of 2024, according to its manufacturer.
    Perrigo CompanyOpill will be available without a prescription in the first quarter of 2024, according to its manufacturer.

Federal officials approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill on Thursday.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared Opill to be sold without a prescription. The pill is manufactured by Ireland-based Perrigo.

Pills for contraception have been a common form of birth control for decades, but all required a prescription. 

The manufacturer plans to start shipping the pill early next year, with no age restrictions on sales. It will announce the cost later this year. Over-the-counter medicines are generally much cheaper than prescriptions — but typically aren’t covered by insurance.

Amanda Stevenson, an associate professor of sociology at the University of Colorado Boulder, said oral contraception is one of the most commonly used methods.

“Unnecessary barriers, like having to go to doctor’s appointments each year, make it harder for people to manage their sexual and reproductive lives in ways that are the best for them,” she told CU Boulder Today.

Birth control pills are available without a prescription across much of South America, Asia and Africa.

The approval is solely for Opill, which is an older class of contraceptive containing a single synthetic hormone that blocks sperm from reaching the cervix. Newer birth control pills typically combine two hormones, but carry higher risks of serious side effects.

Older birth control pills usually cost $15 to $30 for a month's supply without insurance coverage.

The action comes amid legal and political battles over reproductive health that have escalated since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, essentially returning the issue of abortion to the states

While anti-abortion groups have generally supported contraceptives, women’s health advocates have worried that contraceptive rights might be next. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe, Justice Clarence Thomas floated the possibility of reviewing the high court's previous decisions on same-sex marriage, gay sex and contraception cases.

Democrats have been unsuccessful in codifying the right to contraception in federal law.

The approval won’t affect ongoing court battles over the abortion pill mifepristone.

Filed under

news, politics & government, health, sci/tech, nation/world, breaking, Courthouse News Service,

Read more about

birth control, clarence thomas, contraceptives, mifepristone, opill, otc drugs, supreme court

Related stories

More by Nolan Stout

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Nolan Stout

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by
find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder