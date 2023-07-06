Trump aide & valet at Mar-A-Lago pleads not guilty in classified documents case

Walt Nauta, former President Donald Trump's valet at his Mar-A-Lago estate, pleaded not guilty in Miami federal court on Thursday to charges related to the mishandling of classified documents case.

The 40-year-old U.S. Navy veteran, who became one of Trump's personal aides when he left office, faces six federal charges that include conspiracy to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing a document or record, and making false statements.

Trump pleaded not guilty in the case last month. Nauta's plea was delayed because he had not yet retained a lawyer in Florida.

Sasha Dadan, the lawyer he hired to represent him in the state, made his appearance in the hearing Thursday alongside attorney Stanley Woodward, who entered Nauta's plea.

The plea comes a day after the Justice Department unsealed additional portions of the search warrant affidavit used to get authorization to search Trump's Palm Beach property last August, where more than 100 classified documents were uncovered.

Surveillance camera footage that showed Nauta moving boxes on the property, investigators say, led them to believe that Trump was misleading the Justice Department and trying to hide documents.

Investigators had issued a subpoena in June 2022 for Mar-a-Lago security camera footage around a storage room area where Trump allegedly kept dozens of boxes containing classified documents taken from the White House.

According to the newly unsealed portions of the affidavit, security camera footage shows Natua "moving twenty-five to thirty boxes, some of which were brown cardboard boxes and others of which were bankers boxes," back to the storage room just a day before FBI officials were to arrive and collect the classified documents.

During that June 3, 2022, visit law enforcement officials were told that all records sought were included in the envelope of 38 classified documents that was turned over. But the relocation of boxes investigators observed on the security footage, led them to believe that additional records still remained inside the property.

The investigation began after the Justice Department received word from the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration in February 2022 that Trump had taken 15 boxes of classified documents appearing to contain national defense information.