TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Infrastructure funding is bringing zero-emission buses to communities that need them most
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
nationworld news

Infrastructure funding is bringing zero-emission buses to communities that need them most

Awards have already added 1,800 no-emission buses to the nation’s roadways

Katie Myers
Grist
  • Only about half of the projects that received grants are zero-emissions, with some, like Sun Tran in Tucson, investing in purportedly lower-emission fossil fuels like compressed natural gas.
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comOnly about half of the projects that received grants are zero-emissions, with some, like Sun Tran in Tucson, investing in purportedly lower-emission fossil fuels like compressed natural gas.

Across the country, fleets of aging, groaning, gas-guzzling buses are being replaced with new electric models.

On Monday, the Biden administration announced nearly $1.7 billion in grants for municipal transportation departments serving cities, rural areas, and Native American reservations. The awards support multiple levels of the bus-electrification process, helping to fund everything from charging stations and garages to the buses themselves. The geographical reach of these awards is broad and includes the Seneca Nation of Indians in western New York, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and municipal transit authorities in cities like Tucson; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; and Seattle.

The funding comes from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, through a combination of two Federal Transit Administration initiatives: the Low- and No-Emission Vehicle program and the Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities program. According to the release, awards related to the infrastructure law have already added 1,800 no-emission buses to the nation’s roadways, more than doubling the number of such vehicles in use.

“Today’s announcement means more clean buses, less pollution, more jobs in manufacturing and maintenance, and better commutes for families across the country,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told reporters.

The funding, like much of the infrastructure law, is also aimed at reducing long-term inequities, both through expanding transit to underserved communities and providing living-wage employment.  

For instance, in King County, Washington — the greater Seattle metro area — the transit authority plans to convert 27 bus lines that serve low-income areas. But it’s also using the project as a means to create an easier pathway to jobs in transit by expanding the county’s apprenticeship programs. 

“This funding supports our work to advance equity and social justice by prioritizing service areas for these new electric buses in neighborhoods disproportionately impacted by pollution generated by fossil fuels,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine in a press release.

Labor standards are key to the awards. As a stipulation of the bipartisan infrastructure law, funded projects are subject to Project Labor Agreements, a form of collective bargaining agreement between unions and contractors. These agreements allow unions to set wage rates and benefits for employees working on a specific project.

Many of the selected projects are using this funding to not only meet climate goals, but also to address inequities. Research has shown that America’s public transit systems were constructed along class and racial lines, reducing the efficiency and accessibility of public transit and driving up the cost burden on those who need it the most. Bus fleets aren’t being upgraded to electric models just because of some sense of environmental altruism — they’re actually cheaper to use and maintain, which could in turn go a long way toward expanding service and reducing fares.

For municipalities, this funding provides a helpful stepping stone toward long-term climate commitments. Another grantee, the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority, has set goals for a fully zero-emission bus fleet by 2042. Over the next two years, the city of Washington, D.C., will be building out Phase 1 of its bus-electrification plan. It plans to test models from 12 different bus manufacturers, ensuring that charging stations and garages work and that different bus models can be used interchangeably to allow for smooth progress and further expansion in Phase 2. 

However, only about half of the projects that received grants are zero-emissions, with some, like Sun Tran in Tucson, investing in purportedly lower-emission fossil fuels like compressed natural gas. Critics also say that electric buses may lower costs for local transit, but only improvements in the speed, accessibility, and efficiency of bus service will improve the ongoing ridership crisis that many local bus routes have experienced since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the administration, the bipartisan infrastructure law has already invested $3.3 billion in transit and hopes to invest $5 billion more over the next three years.

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaboration strengthening coverage of the climate story.


TucsonSentinel.com is proud to be a partner in Covering Climate Now, an international project by more than 300 of the world's finest news organizations — The Guardian and Bloomberg, BBC, CBS News, Christian Science Monitor, Daily Mirror, Daily Beast, New Republic, Scientific American, Vanity Fair, PBS NewsHour, and more, including reporting from Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Argentina, Bangladesh, Chile, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, South Africa, Sweden, Belgium, Brazil, Czech Republic, Egypt, Morocco, Germany, Turkey and elsewhere. Read TucsonSentinel.com's reporting on this topic, and selected stories from other outlets.

Related stories

Filed under

breaking, Covering Climate Now, news, politics & government, business, enviro, sci/tech, trans/growth, local, arizona, nation/world,

Read more about

air pollution, fossil fuels, joe biden, pete buttigieg, sun tran

More by Katie Myers

— 30 —

Top headlines

TucsonSentinel.com is proud to be a partner in Covering Climate Now, an international project by more than 300 of the world's finest news organizations — The Guardian and Bloomberg, BBC, CBS News, Christian Science Monitor, Daily Mirror, Daily Beast, New Republic, Scientific American, Vanity Fair, PBS NewsHour, and more, including reporting from Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Argentina, Bangladesh, Chile, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, South Africa, Sweden, Belgium, Brazil, Czech Republic, Egypt, Morocco, Germany, Turkey and elsewhere. Read TucsonSentinel.com's reporting on this topic, and selected stories from other outlets.

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by
find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder