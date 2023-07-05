TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Feds move forward on introducing imperiled species outside historic habitat
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
nationworld news

Feds move forward on introducing imperiled species outside historic habitat

Edvard Pettersson
Courthouse News Service
  • The Sonoran pronghorn, listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.
    Robin Silver/Center for Biological Diversity The Sonoran pronghorn, listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will launch its plan to introduce experimental populations of endangered and threatened species in suitable habitats outside their historic range to help them survive as climate change and invasive species make their original territories unlivable.

The service said Friday it has finalized a revision, proposed a year ago, to its regulations for introducing experimental populations, which will give it more flexibility to help with the recovery of imperiled species.

"The impacts of climate change on species habitat are forcing some wildlife to new areas to survive, while squeezing other species closer to extinction," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. "The Interior Department is committed to using all of the tools available to help halt declines and stabilize populations of the species most at-risk.”

Experimental populations have regularly been used to aid  the recovery of numerous listed species, according to Fish and Wildlife, including  California condors, whooping cranes and Sonoran pronghorns. The agency said last year it was considering introducing the Guam kingfisher outside its historical range because the species cannot return to Guam given the presence of brown tree snakes.  

Several species and ecosystems are losing habitat due to increased temperatures, altered rain and snow patterns, sea level rise, and greater frequency and intensity of drought and wildfires, the service said when it announced the proposal last year. These species include the Mt. Rainier ptarmigan in Washington state, Montana stoneflies and the emperor penguin, found in the Antarctic. 

Climate change has also exacerbated existing threats to plants and wildlife, according to the Service, such as greater threats from disease and invasive species. In Hawaii, increased temperatures has been driving the spread of avian malaria among some of the world’s most endangered birds, according to the service, as mosquitoes move upslope.

The update to what has been proven conservation tool will allow the service to keep better pace with corresponding science, which has shown that climate change and invasive species are pushing plants and animals into completely new geographic areas to find the habitat they need for their survival.

For example, increasing invasive species encroachment is causing habitats to become unsuitable within listed species’ historical ranges. This is of particular concern for species on the Hawaiian Islands and other island communities. Improving the Endangered Species Act’s experimental population regulations will prevent more species from becoming stranded when conditions change in their current habitat and help establish them in more suitable habitats given these rising threats.

Related stories

Filed under

news, politics & government, enviro, sci/tech, local, arizona, nation/world, breaking, Courthouse News Service,

Read more about

climate change, deb haaland, endangered species, fish and wildlife, interior dept

More by Edvard Pettersson

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Edvard Pettersson

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder