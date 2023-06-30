Supreme Court upholds Christian web designer's ability to discriminate against gay clients

A Christian website designer should not be forced to serve same-sex couples, the Supreme Court ruled Friday, split on party lines.

"The First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands," Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the 6-3 majority.

The dissenting justices say Friday’s ruling marks a first in American history.

“Today is a sad day in American constitutional law and in the lives of LGBT people,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote. “The Supreme Court of the United States declares that a particular kind of business, though open to the public, has a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class.”

Reading a lengthy dissent from the bench, Sotomayor said the ruling authorizes the right to discriminate.

“By issuing this new license to discriminate in a case brought by a company that seeks to deny same-sex couples the full and equal enjoyment of its services, the immediate, symbolic effect of the decision is to mark gays and lesbians for second-class status,” Sotomayor wrote.

Sotomayor said the ruling is a notice that reads: “Some services may be denied to same-sex couples.”

Noting the ruling comes on the last day of Pride month, President Joe Biden said he was concerned the ruling would lead to more discrimination against the LGBTQ community.

“In America, no person should face discrimination simply because of who they are or who they love,” Biden said in a statement. “The Supreme Court’s disappointing decision in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis undermines that basic truth, and painfully it comes during Pride month when millions of Americans across the country join together to celebrate the contributions, resilience, and strength of the LGBTQI+ community.”

Biden called on Congress to pass the Equality Act to protect the rights of LGBTQ Americans.

Lorie Smith runs a wedding website design business in Colorado, but, as a Christian, she claims it would violate her religious beliefs to make these websites for LGBTQ couples getting married.

Public accommodation laws state that if Smith offers her services to the public, she has to offer them to everyone, regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation. Smith is now challenging Colorado’s anti-discrimination laws, claiming they force her to choose between her religious beliefs and following state law.

Smith’s case builds off a 2018 dispute involving LGBTQ couples and wedding cakes also out of Colorado. Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission involved a baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. The state’s civil rights commission charged the artisan with discrimination, leading to a suit that would end up on the high court steps.

While it had the makings of a blockbuster case, it turned into somewhat of a dud when the court passed on an essential question at the case's heart. The justices said the commission’s actions did violate the baker's rights, but the court lacked a majority to rule on if his rights were violated by a requirement to make a cake for a same-sex couple.

In this case, it's not even clear if any same-sex couple asked Smith to build them a wedding website. She nevertheless filed a suit with the assumption that the state’s laws would force her to comply with such a hypothetical request. A federal judge dismissed the suit and the 10th Circuit found the state had a compelling interest in ensuring public access to Smith’s services.

At the Supreme Court in December, Smith argued that Colorado’s anti-discrimination laws conflicted with her free speech rights.