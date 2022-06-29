Dems: Republicans won’t stop at overturning Roe if they win in 2022

Democrats are launching a digital ad buy in Arizona highlighting newly resurgent efforts to ban abortions nationwide after the U.S. Supreme Court last week overturned the constitutional right for women to seek abortions.

“Republican lawmakers are making clear that if they gain power, they’ll try to go even further and work to ban abortion nationally – and that’s while some states pass abortion bans with no exceptions for rape or incest,” the Democratic National Committee said in a written statement to the Arizona Mirror.

In order to detail what the DNC says is a “wildly out of touch … dangerous and deadly” agenda from Republicans, the party on Wednesday began a week-long ad blitz on Facebook and YouTube focusing on GOP zeal for a national abortion ban.

The ad features former Vice President Mike Pence praising the idea of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which happened in the court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, before segueing into footage of news coverage of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell saying that Republicans could seek a national abortion ban.

“Republicans aren’t stopping at overturning Roe,” the ad declares. “They want to go further and ban abortion. Believe them.”

“Now that Republicans have succeeded in their decades-long war to overturn Roe v. Wade, they’re telling voters what they have planned next: banning abortion across the country,” DNC States Communications Director Brooke Goren said in a statement to the Mirror.

Most Americans disagree with the Supreme Court’s ruling, according to recent polling. An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released this week found 56% of Americans oppose overturning Roe v. Wade.

And that dissatisfaction is leading more people to say they’ll vote in the November midterm elections, when turnout is typically low. That poll found that the ruling energized Democratic voters more than Republicans — and it showed a 10-point swing favoring Democrats in the generic congressional ballot.

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.



