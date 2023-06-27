Supreme Court guts radical election 'theory' that would have saved gerrymandering

North Carolina lawmakers failed Tuesday to win over the U.S. Supreme Court with a controversial theory that could hand state legislatures unchecked power over elections.

"State courts retain the authority to apply state constitutional restraints when legislatures act under the power conferred upon them by the Elections Clause," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the 6-3 majority. "But federal courts must not abandon their own duty to exercise judicial review."

The blockbuster case was thrown for a loop earlier this year when the North Carolina Supreme Court decided to hear a second round of arguments in the case. Under the new GOP majority, the state high court reversed the ruling that the justices in Washington had already begun to consider, making it uncertain whether Roberts et al. had the authority to intervene.

Despite the Biden administration and others involved in the case claiming the court no longer had jurisdiction, Roberts said the lower court’s ruling did not moot the case.

“In other words, although partisan gerrymandering claims are no longer viable under the North Carolina Constitution, the North Carolina Supreme Court has done nothing to alter the effect of the judgment in Harper I enjoining the use of the 2021 maps,” Roberts wrote. “As a result, the legislative defendants’ path to complete relief runs through this Court.”

Justice Clarence Thomas — joined by Justices Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito — disagreed with the court’s jurisdictional finding. Thomas said the majority’s ruling should be considered an advisory opinion.

“By its own lights, the majority ‘is acting not as an Article III court’, but as an ad hoc branch of a state legislature,” Thomas wrote in dissent. “That is emphatically not our job.”

On its face, the case is centered on North Carolina election districts redrawn with what once called an extreme partisan bent after the 2020 census. On its way to Washington, however, the case picked up some additional baggage: a novel theory advanced by the lawmakers premised on the idea that state legislatures hold supremacy over federal elections. While state courts normally serve as a check on lawmakers, the independent state legislature theory takes away that check. Lawmakers would be able to pass bills that violate the state constitution without state courts stepping in to stop them.

The independent state legislature theory stems from the elections clause of the Constitution, which says that federal elections shall “be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof.” The state claims legislature in this clause is referring to the lawmaking process — which includes checks by the judiciary — whereas Republican lawmakers argue legislature includes only the general assembly.

In the early stages of the case, the court that found lawmakers had gerrymandered the new maps said the gerrymandering claims were nevertheless nonjusticiable political questions under the North Carolina Constitution. The state Supreme Court reversed, ruling the maps unconstitutional.

Even when lawmakers complied with the ruling to draw new maps, their second attempt arrived at the same result. A three-judge panel ruled the revised maps unconstitutional as well. Rather than ordering yet another redraw, however, the panel revised the maps itself.

State legislators went to Washington at this juncture. Over the objection of three of the high court’s conservatives — Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch — the court declined to offer emergency relief and added the case to the upcoming arguments calendar.

U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar warned the justices in December against siding with lawmakers, claiming it would “wreak havoc in the administration of elections across the nation.”

After the wrinkle added by the state high court, the Biden administration told the justices in Washington during additional briefing that situation was unprecedented and that they probably no longer had the authority to hear the case.

Roberts said courts have retained their responsibility to review laws violating the Constitution since Marbury v. Madison. North Carolina lawmakers argue the Elections Clause creates a carve-out for that power. The majority rejects those arguments.

“The Elections Clause does not insulate state legislatures from the ordinary exercise of state judicial review,” Roberts wrote.

Thomas claims the majority’s ruling foreshadows serious problems for the judiciary.

“The majority opens a new field for Bush-style controversies over state election law — and a far more uncertain one,” Thomas wrote.

According to Thomas, the ruling would federalize state constitutions, leading to an increase in election cases on federal dockets that could have been decided by state courts. Thomas said this will result in elections being decided by the courts.

“I would hesitate long before committing the Federal Judiciary to this uncertain path,” Thomas wrote. “And I certainly would not do so in an advisory opinion, in a moot case, where ‘the only function remaining to the court is that of announcing the fact and dismissing the cause.’”

Voters who brought the challenge to North Carolina’s maps called the ruling a win for free and fair elections.

“The independent state legislature theory is a dangerous, fringe legal theory that has no place in our democracy,” Abha Khanna, an attorney with the Elias Law Group representing the voters, said in a statement. “In its most extreme form, the Independent State Legislature Theory could have weakened the foundation of our democracy, removing a crucial check on state legislatures and making it easier for rogue legislators to enact policies that suppress voters and subvert elections without adequate oversight from state court. We are incredibly relieved that the Supreme Court decisively rejected this dangerous theory.”

The National Redistricting Foundation, which supported the challenge to the maps, said the court ruled in favor of democracy and checks and balances.

“No one should be above the law and without judicial oversight, especially not legislators responsible for administering a map drawing process and running our democratic elections,” John Bisognano, President of the NRF, said in a statement. “When legislatures drew egregiously gerrymandered maps, judges of both parties struck them down after they were challenged in court. State legislators in North Carolina and across the nation should take this to heart when drawing any new maps — if they gerrymander, they will be held accountable.”

Attorneys for the GOP lawmakers did not respond to requests for comment on the ruling.