Supreme Court upholds law making it a crime to encourage illegal immigration

Creating a carve-out in the First Amendment, the Supreme Court sided Friday with the Biden administration in its effort to throw out protections on speech that encourage illegal immigration.

“After concluding that this statute criminalizes immigration advocacy and other protected speech, the Ninth Circuit held it unconstitutionally overbroad under the First Amendment,” Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote for the majority. “That was error.”

The 7-2 majority reversed the appeals court ruling, finding the law did not overstep its bounds if it is properly interpreted.

“Properly interpreted, this provision forbids only the intentional solicitation or facilitation of certain unlawful acts,” Barrett wrote. “It does not ‘prohibi[t] a substantial amount of protected speech’ — let alone enough to justify throwing out the law’s ‘plainly legitimate sweep.’”

Encouraging unlawful entry into the United States is considered a felony under the Immigration and Nationality Act. Congress doubled down on this view in the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986, modifying the statute to criminalize anyone who encourages or induces illegal immigration knowing it violates U.S. law.

The Helaman Hansen case settles a question the justices skipped over three years prior. In the older case, the Ninth Circuit struck down a law criminalizing speech that had been used to prosecute a woman, Evelyn Sineneng-Smith, who had encouraged health care workers from the Philippines to apply for an outdated work authorization program. The Supreme Court overturned the holding in a unanimous ruling by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg but stopped short of deciding the law's constitutionality.

In the new case, Hansen was given a 20-year prison sentence on mail and wire fraud charges in connection to an “adult adoption” scheme that charged migrants $10,000 to obtain U.S. citizenship. Nearly 500 people fell for the scam.

Following the justices’ ruling in the Sineneng-Smith case, however Hansen’s convictions were vacated on appeal. The Ninth Circuit found the law used to charge Hansen was overbroad and unconstitutional, and the government appealed to the high court.

During oral arguments in March, the Biden administration argued the Ninth Circuit violated the overbreadth doctrine in striking down Hansen’s convictions. The appeals court violated the traditional rules of as-applied constitutional challenges were violated, the government argued.

“The Ninth Circuit did not identify any realistic danger of chilling protected speech, or even any actual prosecutions of such speech, but instead struck down the statute based on hypothetical scenarios that the statute would not encompass,” U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar told the court in a brief.

Hansen argued the law was too broad and would implicate too many people.

First Amendment groups weighed in during the briefing in the case, worried a potential ruling could limit the free speech of journalists covering these issues.

Barrett said Hansen’s case does not claim the speech in his scheme should be protected under the First Amendment. Instead, Hansen’s arguments are based on others’ speech.

“He argues that clause (iv) punishes so much protected speech that it cannot be applied to anyone, including him,” the Trump appointee wrote.

Overbreadth challenges — the term used to define these types of cases — are rare because of standing challenges. Barrett said to decide if this law is overbroad, the justices looked at whether Congress used terms referring to criminalize solicitation or instead terms that could be used in everyday conversation.

“We hold that clause (iv) uses ‘encourages or induces’ in its specialized, criminal-law sense—that is, as incorporating common-law liability for solicitation and facilitation,” Barrett wrote. “In truth, the clash between definitions is not much of a contest.”

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — joined by Sonia Sotomayor — dissented, finding the court read broad language as a narrow prohibition.

“But the majority departs from ordinary principles of statutory interpretation to reach that result,” the Biden appointee wrote. “Specifically, it rewrites the provision’s text to include elements that Congress once adopted but later removed as part of its incremental expansion of this particular criminal law over the last century.”

Instead of properly applying the overbreadth doctrine as Barrett describes, Jackson said the court instead undermines it.

“Moreover, by acquiescing to the Government’s newly minted pitch to narrow this statute in order to save it, the majority undermines the goal of the overbreadth doctrine, which aims to keep overly broad statutes off the books in order to avoid chilling constitutionally protected speech,” Jackson wrote.

In Jackson’s view, the statute is overbroad and threatens to violate the Constitution in a number of ways.

“It would reach, for example, the grandmother who says she misses her noncitizen grandchild, leading the grandchild to move illegally to the United States,” Jackson wrote. “It would also apply to the doctor who informs a noncitizen patient that a necessary medical treatment is more readily available in the United States, influencing the patient to stay beyond the expiration of his visa to await treatment.”

The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation, which represented Hansen, did not see the ruling as a complete loss.

“As written by Congress, the law has left people wondering what they can safely say on the subject of immigration,” Esha Bhandari, deputy director of the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, said in a statement. “Now we expect the government to respect free speech rights and only enforce the law narrowly going forward.”

The Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment on the ruling.