Alito kicks up ethics questions with new undisclosed gifts from billionaire donors

Supreme Court ethics concerns swelled on Wednesday as new reporting revealed an unreported luxury vacation Justice Samuel Alito accepted from a billionaire GOP donor with business before the court.

Alito accepted private jet flights totaling over $100,000 from hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer, who has had over 10 cases before the high court, according to a ProPublica report published Tuesday night. Just one of the cases where Alito voted in the majority led Singer to a $2.4 billion payout. Alito did not disclose Singer’s gifts or recuse himself from cases involving the wealthy investor.

The allegations focus on a 2008 fishing trip Alito took to Alaska, heading north in search of king salmon. ProPublica quotes the Bush appointee as describing his free accommodations in a luxury lodge that charged over $1,000 a day as “comfortable but rustic.” He arrived at the remote riverbank location by a private jet, again free of charge, and also took part in a bush plane excursion to watch bears catch salmon at a waterfall in Katmai National Park. The dining menu at the lodge reportedly included Alaskan king crab legs and Kobe filet, along with $1,000 bottles of wine.

Robin Arkley II, a major donor to conservative legal causes, footed the bill. Alito did not report Arkley’s gift on his financial disclosure forms. Federalist Society leader Leonard Leo reportedly coordinated the trip.

Ethics experts say Alito’s failure to disclose this trip on his annual report likely violated federal disclosure law requiring justices to report all gifts they are given.

“What has been reported absolutely should have been reported in the justice's filings whether or not there was ambiguity in the guidelines that existed at the time, and that justice should have known that this was sufficiently problematic, that he should have, A., not done this trip, but B., reported it and potentially recused himself from any cases involving the person in question, Paul Singer,” said Paul Schiff Berman, a law professor at George Washington University, in a phone interview.

ProPublica reached out to Alito for comments on the allegations. Instead of responding to reporters through the court’s public information office, Alito penned an op-ed Tuesday evening in The Wall Street Journal.

Claiming the “charges” against him were not valid, Alito says he spoke to Singer only a handful of times. He says Singer let him claim an empty seat on the Alaska flight, a move that Alito does not believe would cause anyone question his neutrality.

"He allowed me to occupy what would have otherwise been an unoccupied seat on a private flight to Alaska," Alito wrote.

Although Singer’s connections to the cases before the court were well-documented in the media, Alito argues he was unaware of those links. He claims his staff do checks for possible recusal requirements and found nothing in the cases involving Singer.

“During my time on the Court, I have voted on approximately 100,000 certiorari petitions,” Alito wrote. “The vast majority receive little personal attention from the justices because even a cursory examination reveals that they do not meet our requirements for review.”

Alito says neither the gifted luxury trip nor private jet flight required reporting, thanks to a hospitality exemption to the law.

“The flight to Alaska was the only occasion when I have accepted transportation for a purely social event," Alito wrote, "and in doing so I followed what I understood to be standard practice.”

The hospitality exemption was also at the center of potential ethics violations by Justice Clarence Thomas. It allows officials to go over to a friend's house for dinner without having to pay them back for the meal.

“For example, if this person were a close personal friend, and had, let's say, a big mansion in the Hamptons, and Justice Alito went to his house on his own and stayed there for the weekend, then you might say, well, that's within the hospitality exemption, even though it's a particularly fancy house,” Berman said. “But that's not what this is.”

Alito in fact distances himself from Singer in his op-ed.

“My recollection is that I have spoken to Mr. Singer on no more than a handful of occasions," Alito wrote, "all of which (with the exception of small talk during a fishing trip 15 years ago) consisted of brief and casual comments at events attended by large groups." (Parentheses in original.)

Ethics experts say the comments work against Alito’s defense that the flights were exempt from reporting requirements.

“He seems to admit that he went and took his private jet trip with Mr. Singer, who apparently he wasn't even friends with, so that kind of undermines the argument that one would normally rely on that you could accept a gift like this based off personal friendship,” former government ethics lawyer Virginia Canter said during a phone call.

Court reform advocates argue the alleged misconduct hinges on the actual regulations and law in play, not the filing instructions Alito cites in his op-ed.

“It's very on brand at the country's least accountable institution that a so-called textualist who hasn't yet filed his most recent disclosure is spending his time locating a dictionary (published by a major SCOTUS benefactor) that conforms to his twisted reading of the disclosure law and not doing the work to update his older reports to include the lavish gifts — or file his 2022 report,” Gabe Roth, executive director at Fix the Court, said in a statement. “What a sad state of affairs.”

Alito and Thomas asked for extensions to file their 2022 financial disclosure reports that were due this month.

Thomas came under scrutiny earlier this year when reporting from ProPublica revealed he had accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in luxury trips from Harlan Crow. The Republican megadonor also paid for the schooling of Thomas’ grandnephew, of whom the conservative justice had legal custody. Those payments, along with a six-figure real estate transaction, were all missing from Thomas’ disclosure reports.

Thomas and Alito have claimed they never discussed cases before the court with their donor friends but ethics experts say a smoking gun isn’t necessary in these cases.

“They keep throwing up, ‘We never talked about his business, we never talked any court cases.’ And it's like, you don't have to,” said Canter, who now works at the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. “They’re handing you thousands of dollars. The money, the trip, talks for them. That's what's so wonderful about gifts: There's no ask. It's not like the mob.”

Furthermore, finding a smoking gun isn’t necessary given the appearance standard that applies to recusals.

“The standard is the appearance of impropriety,” Berman said. “It's not even actual impropriety. It's anything that would suggest any kind of undue personal connection with a party, having business before the court or potentially having business before the court.

"So obviously, people can have friends, they have social circles," he continued. "All justices have people that they know, and those people that they know might have certain political or legal beliefs. But that's very different from accepting the equivalent of, you know, a $100,000 gift from one.”

Questions about the justices' ethics are often coupled with questions about the court’s legitimacy, and the new reporting comes in the final weeks of the Supreme Court’s term — often when the biggest and most controversial cases are decided.

“It is incumbent on judges — and certainly Supreme Court justices — to steer clear of anything that could remotely be seen as interfering with the independence of the court,” Berman said. “It's part of the institutional legitimacy of the court itself because courts only have power to the extent that the American people trust the court to be acting in a legitimate way.”