Biden administration extends protections to over 330,000 immigrants

The Department of Homeland Security is extending immigration relief and work permits for roughly 333,500 people from four countries residing in the U.S., reversing a Trump administration policy that sought to terminate their legal protections.

Officials announced Tuesday that the Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, designations for El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua will be restored and extended for 18 months.

“Through the extension of Temporary Protected Status, we are able to offer continued safety and protection to current beneficiaries … who are already present in the United States and cannot return because of the impacts of environmental disasters,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a press release. “We will continue to offer support to them through this temporary form of humanitarian relief.”

The TPS program allows people to legally live and work in the U.S. if they cannot return to their home countries for a variety of reasons, such as natural disasters or war. More than 400,000 people live in the U.S. through the program, which usually designates countries for six- to 18-month periods that can be renewed indefinitely.

The Trump administration sought to rescind the designation for El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua, but the move was challenged in the courts and that has caused extensions of the validity of documents. Tuesday’s announcement essentially maintains the status quo by reversing the Trump policy, stopping short of a broader expansion of the program pushed by some Democrats and immigration advocates.

The move will allow re-registration for an estimated 239,000 people from El Salvador who have lived in the U.S. since 2001; 76,000 from Honduras and 4,000 from Nicaragua who have lived here since 1998; and 14,500 from Nepal who arrived before 2015. Hundreds of thousands of immigrants are not eligible for the program because they arrived after the cutoff dates.

The White House was partially criticized for the move because officials didn’t redesignate the countries, which could move forward the cutoff dates for eligibility.

Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, said the extension is a “hard-fought victory for TPS holders and their allies” that brings “welcome relief” to many immigrants.

“We commend the Biden administration for its important acknowledgement of the ongoing instability, violence, and environmental disaster that make it patently unsafe for families to return,” she said in a press release. “However, this acknowledgement of dire circumstances also underscores a missed opportunity to expand protections to more recent arrivals, whose return to danger would be no less devastating.”

Congressman Joaquin Castro, a Texas Democrat, said recent immigrants from the countries are still fleeing “brutal violence, catastrophic climate disasters, and political repression to begin new lives in the United States.”

“Unless President Biden does the right thing, millions of people will remain in limbo – terrified to return home to countries that are not safe, and unable to work or contribute to the American communities they now call home,” he said in a press release. “Without broader congressional action, redesignating TPS could be the most consequential thing this administration does on immigration and will define President Biden’s legacy for millions of immigrants.”