Donald Trump indicted by Florida grand jury
nationworld

Donald Trump indicted by Florida grand jury

The former president released a statement Thursday night proclaiming his innocence

Ryan Knappenberger & Alex Pickett
Courthouse News
  Donald Trump responded on his social media outlet that the case was a 'hoax.'
    Michael Vadon/FlickrDonald Trump Trump responded on his social media outlet that the case was a 'hoax.'

Former President Donald Trump became the first ever president to be federally charged with a crime after a long-awaited indictment of his alleged mishandling of classified documents at his residence and private club Mar-a-Lago in Florida after he lost the presidency.

In a Truth Social post on Thursday night, Trump said that federal prosecutors have summoned him to appear in court in Miami on Tuesday of next week.

“I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States,” Trump said in a statement to supporters Thursday night. “I AM AN INNOCEN MAN.”

Federal prosecutors led by Special Counsel Jack Smith have been investigating the former president for months, summoning witnesses from the Trump administration to testify before a grand jury in Washington D.C., and in recent weeks in federal court in Miami.

At issue was hundreds of classified documents containing highly sensitive materials regarding an Iranian missile program, surveillance efforts in China and the nuclear capabilities of an unidentified foreign power.

While it is unknown what exactly the former president and 2024 candidate has been charged with, he will likely face an obstruction of justice charge for denying multiple subpoenas and requests for cooperation that led to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago as well as mishandling national security secrets. The alleged crimes carry potential prison time.

Smith sent Trump’s lawyers a target letter earlier this week, a step that allows the recipient a chance to testify before an indictment moves forward and was a sign that Smith was ready to move forward in charging the former president.

Trump faces three other criminal investigations around the country, one in Manhattan for his hush money payments to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign, a Justice Department criminal probe into his role in planning the January 6 Capitol riot and another in Georgia for interfering in the election in an attempt to find more voters to hand him the presidency.

