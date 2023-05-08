TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Walensky to step down as CDC director as COVID emergency winds down
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
nationworld

Walensky to step down as CDC director as COVID emergency winds down

Julie Rovner
Kaiser Health News
  • CDC Director Rochelle Walensky speaks during a COVID-19 response press briefing about new studies on the effectiveness of booster shots against the omicron variant on Jan. 21, 2022.
    Screenshot via Courthouse NewsCDC Director Rochelle Walensky speaks during a COVID-19 response press briefing about new studies on the effectiveness of booster shots against the omicron variant on Jan. 21, 2022.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is stepping down at the end of June after 2½ tumultuous years leading the nation’s primary public health agency — and much of the Biden administration’s effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I took on this role, at your request, with the goal of leaving behind the dark days of the pandemic and moving CDC — and public health — forward into a much better and more trusted place,” she wrote in her resignation letter to President Joe Biden, which was released Friday.

In a statement from the White House, Biden said Walensky “led a complex organization on the frontlines of a once-in-a-generation pandemic with honesty and integrity.”

Her departure is another mark of the federal government’s official winding down of the COVID pandemic response. The nation’s declared public health emergency expires May 11, and on Friday the World Health Organization downgraded the virus from a “global emergency” to a “global health threat.”

White House officials widely expect COVID czar Ashish Jha to leave Washington and return to his job in Rhode Island as dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

Walensky was seen from the start of her tenure as a curious choice to lead the influential agency. An infectious disease specialist who practiced in Boston and taught at Harvard Medical School, she came with little direct experience in public health and none leading a large and labyrinthine organization.

She took over the CDC, which is headquartered in Atlanta, at one of the most difficult times in the agency’s history. Once among the most trusted agencies in the federal government, the CDC fell on particularly hard times during the Trump administration, when officials intervened in the agency’s pandemic response and prompted accusations that the CDC was putting politics ahead of public health.

The perception inside the agency that its science-based recommendations were being ignored or altered contributed to a staff exodus, particularly from the agency’s senior tier. The departures further undercut Walensky’s ability to turn around the agency’s reputation, as well as to reassure a skeptical public that its recommendations were based on what was best for public health, not politics.

Biden has not yet announced a replacement for Walensky. The head of the CDC is one of the few top jobs in the Department of Health and Human Services that does not require Senate confirmation. That is scheduled to change, but not until 2025. So, Biden’s next choice could take the helm immediately.

Kaiser Health News is an editorially independent news service. It is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health-care-policy research organization unaffiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

Related stories

Filed under

news, politics & government, health, sci/tech, nation/world, breaking, Kaiser Health News,

Read more about

ashish jha, cdc, coronavirus, dhhs, rochelle walensky

More by Julie Rovner

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Julie Rovner

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by
find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder