Supreme Court extends pause on abortion pill restrictions

The Supreme Court extended its pause on restrictions to a popular abortion pill until Friday, giving the justices more time to act on the controversial case that could restrict abortion access nationwide.

Justice Samuel Alito had originally given the court until midnight Wednesday to decide if a lower court ruling adding new limitations on abortion pills should be halted while on appeal. However, Alito now extended his previous administrative stay until the end of the week.

Mifepristone — one of two drugs used in medication abortions — is at the center of the next battle over access to reproductive health care following the Supreme Court’s reversal on the federal right to abortion. It’s been two decades since mifepristone was approved by the Food and Drug Administration, however, now doctors who oppose abortion are targeting the pill in the next step to ban the procedure nationwide.

“Across decades, the agency has stripped away every meaningful and necessary safeguard on chemical abortion, demonstrating callous disregard for women’s well-being, unborn life, and statutory limits,” John Bursch, an attorney with the Alliance for Defending Freedom representing the doctors, declared in a brief before the court.

An advocacy group that supports these doctors — the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine — brought a lawsuit to halt mifepristone’s FDA approval last year. Although these doctors do not prescribe the medication, they argue its approval harms them because there’s a chance a member of their organization could have to treat a patient with an adverse reaction.

Mifepristone has been used by over five million people since its approval in 2000. Adverse reactions to the drug are considered rare. The FDA says only five out of every million to take the drug have died from its use. This safety record is similar to those of ibuprofen and acetaminophen and beats other common medications like penicillin and the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra.

“Today, more than half of women in this country who choose to terminate their pregnancies rely on mifepristone to do so,” U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in brief before the court. “And study after study has shown that when mifepristone is taken in accordance with its approved conditions of use, serious adverse events are ‘exceedingly rare.’”

Despite its safety record, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ordered the drug pulled from shelves nationwide. Kacsmaryk — who presides over cases in the Amarillo division of the Northern District of Texas — is a Trump appointee who previously served as legal counsel to a conservative legal advocacy group. Since joining the bench four years ago, he has handed down controversial rulings like a case ruling birth control access under Title X unconstitutional. The Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine was incorporated in Kacsmaryk’s jurisdiction only three months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Kacsmaryk’s ruling resurrected an 1873 law prohibiting “obscene” material from being sent through the mail. The Comstock Act bans sending pornographic literature, contraceptives and early abortion-inducing substances through the mail.

“Plaintiffs are within the zone of interests of the Comstock Act,” Kacsmaryk wrote. “This statute ‘indicates a national policy of discountenancing abortion as inimical to the national life.’”

The district court ruling not only paused mifepristone’s 2000 approval but also subsequent approvals starting in 2016 that altered its prescription and distribution. Abortion seekers once had to schedule three doctor visits and have the medication administered by a provider to utilize mifepristone. The FDA loosened these requirements based on continued evidence of the efficacy and safety of the drug.

“FDA has maintained that scientific judgment across five presidential administrations, and it has modified the original conditions of mifepristone’s approval as decades of experience have conclusively demonstrated the drug’s safety,” Prelogar wrote. “Public health authorities around the world have likewise approved mifepristone, and the World Health Organization has included it on a list of ‘Essential Medicines.’”

On appeal, a panel on the Fifth Circuit gave Kacsmaryk’s ruling a mixed review. All three Republican-appointed judges threw out the pause on mifepristone’s 2000 approval. However, the panel upheld the pause on the subsequent approvals, adding new restrictions to its use.

The Biden administration and Danco Laboratories — the maker of mifepristone — asked the Supreme Court for emergency relief. Even under the Fifth Circuit’s ruling, the government said it would have to relabel any mifepristone on the market — a process that could take months.

“If allowed to take effect, the lower courts’ orders would upend the regulatory regime for mifepristone, with sweeping consequences for the pharmaceutical industry, women who need access to the drug, and FDA’s ability to implement its statutory authority,” Prelogar wrote.

Under the appeals court ruling the generic version of mifepristone would be completely removed from the market. GenBioPro, which makes the generic drug, said it supplies two-thirds of the pill taken nationwide. Over 50% of abortions in the U.S. use mifepristone.