Dominion settles defamation case against Fox News for $787.5 million

Fox News agreed Tuesday afternoon to pay $787.5 million to settle a defamation case brought by Dominion Voting Systems over false claims in coverage of the 2020 election, a Delaware state judge announced in court after a jury had been seated.

“The parties have resolved the case,” New Castle County Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said at 3:55 p.m. after walking into the courtroom following an hourslong delay.

Jurors in the trial were only seated Tuesday morning, but the judge assured them their mere presence “was extremely important.”

“This was not a waste of time. This was resolved because of you,” he said.

Davis also thanked the legal teams for both Dominion and Fox, telling them that he “never had as good lawyering in 13 years as a sitting judge.”

In a press conference after the settlement announcement, Dominion CEO John Poulos said that “Fox has admitted to telling lies about Dominion that caused enormous damage to my company, our employees, and the customers that we serve. Nothing can ever make up for that.”

“We believe the evidence brought to light through this case underscores the consequences for spreading lies,” Poulos said, adding that “truthful reporting in the media is essential for democracy.”

Dominion sued Fox News for allowing news hosts and guests to air conspiracy theories about the company’s voting machines being used to rig the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden.

The voting machine company was seeking $1.6 billion in damages at trial. Fox News contested in court briefs that Dominion could not prove that level of damages.

It will not get a chance now. The jury didn't even hear opening statements in a trial that was scheduled for six weeks.

The trial formally began Tuesday morning with the final phase of jury selection, with opposing attorneys maneuvering to strike certain jurors and replace them with alternates. Twelve jurors were finally picked, and another 12 alternates were also seated as their potential replacements. Known only by numbers and not their names, they were all sworn in at 10:51 a.m.

But the first surprise of the day happened next when a middle-aged man, known only as alternate juror No. 3, blurted out, “I can’t do this, judge, I was up all night. I just can’t do it.”

Slightly taken aback, Davis summoned the lead lawyers to walk out with him for a sidebar, leaving the courtroom with the bailiff and sleepless juror. His replacement, an African American woman, was quickly chosen, and with no objections by Fox or Dominion, the jury was finally seated.

After lunch, opening statements were scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m., but they never got underway. The media, public and lawyers in the courtroom were left to speculate for two and half hours before Davis entered to announce the last-minute settlement.

This story is developing…