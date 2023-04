Tormentas acaban con sequía, benefician a algunos agricultores y afectan a otros

Previous Slide ◀︎ Next Slide ▶︎

Engel announces repeat congressional run in Az's CD 6 Kirsten Engel, the Democrat who lost a close race last year to represent Southern Arizona in Congress, said Wednesday she'll be back in the hunt again in 2024, looking to challenge freshman Republican Juan Ciscomani. Read more»

Hobbs vetoes bills to bar ranked-choice voting, criminalize immigrant aid groups Republican proposals to ban ranked-choice voting and criminalize immigrant aid organizations were blocked on Wednesday by Gov. Katie Hobbs, who wielded her veto stamp to add five more vetoes to her growing tally, bringing the total bills vetoed to 48 this year. Read more»

As states continue to bicker, feds say Colorado River cuts are coming Cuts to water use along the Colorado River could be spread evenly across some Southwestern states, or follow the priority system that currently governs water management, as federal officials consider ways to keep hydropower generation going at the nation’s largest reservoirs. Read more»

Tribal leaders, lawmakers want new 1.1 million acre monument in Arizona Tribal leaders and lawmakers called on President Biden to set aside more than 1.1 million acres around the Grand Canyon as a new national monument, needed to protect the area’s water, wildlife, sacred spaces and ancestral homelands from uranium mining and other projects. Read more»