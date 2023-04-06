TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Biden administration rolls out $585 million for Western water projects
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
nationworld

Biden administration rolls out $585 million for Western water projects

Jacob Fischler
Arizona Mirror
  • Lake Mead water levels behind the Hoover Dam in May 2022 show the effect of long-term drought on water levels there. One plan to prop up water levels in the Colorado River basin is to pay farmers in Upper Basin states to converse water.
    Christopher Clark/Bureau of ReclamationLake Mead water levels behind the Hoover Dam in May 2022 show the effect of long-term drought on water levels there. One plan to prop up water levels in the Colorado River basin is to pay farmers in Upper Basin states to converse water.

The Biden administration will send $585 million to water projects in 11 Western states, Interior Department officials said Wednesday.

The funding, provided in the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, will go toward 83 projects in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, California, North Dakota and Washington. The law provided $8.3 billion for water infrastructure projects over five years.

Speaking to reporters by phone Wednesday, administration officials said the funding was part of a government-wide effort to respond to persistent drought conditions that have caused increased wildfires in Western states and threaten future drinking and agricultural water supplies.

The 23-year drought “has culminated in critically low reservoir conditions in the Colorado River Basin and across the West, putting a strain on our people, our farms, our wildlife and their habitats and our very livelihoods,” Interior Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau said. 

The funding will be used to repair water storage, water treatment and hydropower facilities.

Wednesday’s announcement coincided with a visit by administration officials to the Imperial Dam that spans the Colorado River on the Arizona-California border, and they gave particular attention to that river system, which supplies water to 40 million people.

“We’ll use every available resource and tool at the federal level to protect the Colorado River system and the critical services it provides to millions of people in countless ecosystems,” Beaudreau said.

The projects, selected by the Interior Department’s Bureau of Reclamation that manages water resources in Western states, are in every major river system in the West, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton said. 

The list includes 27 projects in North Dakota and 24 in California. No other state had more than six projects selected. 

California alone accounted for more than half of the funding, with $307.8 million allocated to projects in the state. North Dakota will receive $80.2 million. 

Colorado projects will receive the third-most money, at $68.3 million.

The largest single project is a $66 million building modernization of the Trinity River Hatchery in California.

Among the other costliest projects selected is a $56 million allocation to finalize the “planning, design and subsequent construction” of a water treatment facility and chemical storage building at the Leadville, Colorado, mine drainage tunnel

That tunnel siphons heavy metals from nearby mines out of groundwater that flows to the headwaters of the Arkansas River.

A full list of projects is available here.

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.


Related stories

Filed under

news, politics & government, enviro, trans/growth, local, arizona, nation/world, breaking, Az Mirror,

Read more about

drought, hydroelectric power, infrastructure and jobs act, joe biden, water, wildfires

More by Jacob Fischler

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Jacob Fischler

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by
find us on facebook
Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder