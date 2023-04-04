Trump pleads not guilty to criminal indictment over hush money

A decadeslong record of alleged business improprieties that have met with few major consequences finally ended Tuesday with the arraignment of Donald Trump in New York City Criminal Court.

The twice-impeached former president arrived to court on Tuesday morning, flanked by NYPD officers and the Secret Service, and joined by his attorneys.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Document: Full indictment

Document: DA's statement of facts

The unprecedented arraignment hearing convened at 2:15 p.m. in the same 15th floor courtroom of Manhattan criminal courthouse where both disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein and Trump’s namesake company were convicted in their respective criminal cases in the past three years.

When news of the indictment broke Thursday afternoon, the former president quickly dismissed it as "political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history."

To get inside the courtroom and overflow rooms, more than 100 reporters were lined up waiting for a court-issued ticket before dawn. Secret Service performed a full floor sweep at the Art Deco building and a new magnetometer was installed at the entrance of the courtroom as additional security measures for the presentment of the former president.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene emerged outside the courthouse at 10:30 and was promptly swarmed by news cameras, flag-carrying Trump supporters and counter-protesters who tried to drown out the far-right congresswoman with whistles. While the appearance drew shouting from the crowd, the spectacle did not amount to the potential for chaos that garnered a preemptive warning Monday from Mayor Eric Adams, who called out Greene by name to “be on your best behavior” during the demonstration.

Trump’s arraignment was presided over by the New York Supreme Justice Juan Merchan, who also oversaw the criminal trial of the Trump Organization in recent months.

Already campaigning to regain the White House after he lost reelection to President Joe Biden in 2020, the Queens-born Trump has long denied any wrongdoing and portrays the Manhattan district attorney’s probe as part of a yearslong “witch hunt” aimed at damaging his candidacy.

Lashing out on social media, Trump called Judge Merchan a "Trump Hating Judge" who “railroaded” the Trump Org’s longtime finance chief to plead guilty last year.

Merchan in fact had no involvement in Allen Weisselberg’s August 2022 plea deal, which was negotiated by lawyers for the former Trump CFO and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

Trump's indictment arises from payments that were made weeks before the 2016 presidential election to porn actress Stormy Daniels and to Playboy playmate Karen McDougal so that neither woman would make public statements about extramarital affairs they claimed to have had with Trump.

A Brooklyn-based Trump supporter outside the courthouse Tuesday called the prosecution a waste of the city's resources and framed the divide over Trump as a “war between good and evil.”

“He’s the only president who says ‘America First.’ I will stand and I will fight for any leader who says ‘America First,’” Dion Cini told reporters.

Cini complained that paying hush money is “not a crime,” but echoed other fans’ prediction that the indictment will ultimately raise Trump’s popularity leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

“The outcome is going to be awesome. It’s going to be a 10% boost in the polls,” Cini said. “Thank you Alvin Bragg.”

On the other side of the aisle was Karen Irwin, who has protested Trump since his election, including counter-protesting Make America Great Again marches and the January 6, 2021, attempted insurrection. Tuesday was a celebration, Irwin said, but when the indictment came down it wasn’t all roses.

“It felt like too little too late. And it made me sad,” said Irwin, who lives in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan.

“And then I mustered it and said, you know, we’ve had so few wins lately. Let’s just take this freaking win for a hot second. Let’s get back together — let’s bring the group back together — and enjoy ourselves, because this is the tiniest of steps in us pretending like this is even still a democracy.”

Trump has long used antisemitic language and conspiratorial themes to denounce any criminal charges. His 2024 campaign and his closest base of fervent Republican supporters likewise portray the Manhattan district attorney a puppet of George Soros, the Jewish philanthropist and Hungarian-American billionaire who funds pro-democracy activism across the globe.

The case against Trump in New York City marks the first time in U.S. history that an indictment has been returned against a current or former U.S. president. Simultaneously, and with 19 months to go before his name would conceivably appear on 2024 presidential election ballots, Trump is also facing a separate grand jury investigation in Fulton County, Georgia, on possible criminal efforts to overturn the state's 2020 ballot count.

Later this month in Manhattan, Trump is due to face a civil trial in a case brought by E. Jean Carroll, a longtime magazine columnist who alleges Trump raped her in a dressing room at the department store Bergdorf Goodman some time in the 1990s.

Trump’s co-lead attorney Joe Tacopina said Trump’s defense team has not decided whether he will waive his in-person appearances at the Carroll trial.

For Tuesday evening, after he flies back from Manhattan, Trump’s 2024 campaign has scheduled a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago club Palm Beach, Florida.

Supporters are expected to join Trump at his South Florida resort as he seeks to project an image of strength and defiance and transmute any damage from the criminal charges into a political asset to boost his third presidential campaign.