Texas Observer will continue publishing after staff crowdfunds more than $300k

Engel announces repeat congressional run in Az's CD 6 Kirsten Engel, the Democrat who lost a close race last year to represent Southern Arizona in Congress, said Wednesday she'll be back in the hunt again in 2024, looking to challenge freshman Republican Juan Ciscomani. Read more»

Liz Harris expelled from Arizona House for lying about conspiracy presentation Republican Rep. Liz Harris was expelled from the Arizona House of Representatives on Wednesday for orchestrating a February meeting in which a member of the public spread wild conspiracy theories and lying to the House Ethics Committee. Read more»

Pinal Sheriff Mark Lamb enters U.S. Senate race to challenge Kyrsten Sinema Republican Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb announced Tuesday he is running for U.S. Senate seat currently held by Kyrsten Sinema, becoming the first Republican to enter the 2024 contest, but unlikely to be the last. Read more»

Hobbs vetoes bills increasing sentences for fentanyl, legalizing silencers Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed five bills Tuesday, including one that critics argued would have made having one fentanyl pill amount to intent to sell and another bill that would have removed silencers from the state’s prohibited weapon’s list. Read more»

As states continue to bicker, feds say Colorado River cuts are coming Cuts to water use along the Colorado River could be spread evenly across some Southwestern states, or follow the priority system that currently governs water management, as federal officials consider ways to keep hydropower generation going at the nation’s largest reservoirs. Read more»

Tribal leaders, lawmakers want new 1.1 million acre monument in Arizona Tribal leaders and lawmakers called on President Biden to set aside more than 1.1 million acres around the Grand Canyon as a new national monument, needed to protect the area’s water, wildlife, sacred spaces and ancestral homelands from uranium mining and other projects. Read more»

Las tasas de autismo aumentan, junto con la conciencia de las comunidades de color El autismo está en aumento, ya que la conciencia ha llevado a una detección más temprana en las comunidades de color, y la investigación reveló que el trastorno del espectro autista no se basa tanto en las "diferencias biológicas" como en las circunstancias socioeconómicas. Read more»

Arizona ocupa el primer lugar en EE. UU. en tasa de muertes por COVID-19 Arizona tuvo la tasa de mortalidad por COVID-19 más alta del país, una tasa similar a la de las tres naciones con las tasas de muerte por coronavirus más altas del mundo, y los latinos y los negros tenían más probabilidades de morir por COVID-19 que otros grupos raciales. Read more»