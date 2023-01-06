TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Texas AG Paxton sues over enforcement of 'public charge' law for immigrants
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
nationworld

Texas AG Paxton sues over enforcement of 'public charge' law for immigrants

Paxton has sued Biden administration a dozen times over its immigration policies

Uriel J. Garcia
Texas Tribune
  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on April 26. On Thursday, Paxton’s office sued the Biden administration over its new rules governing the 'public charge' law for immigrants.
    Eric Lee/Texas Tribune Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on April 26. On Thursday, Paxton’s office sued the Biden administration over its new rules governing the 'public charge' law for immigrants.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit on Thursday against President Joe Biden, accusing his administration of nullifying a federal law that prevents immigrants from obtaining a green card if they are likely to depend on government social services.

The lawsuit filed in a U.S. District Court in Victoria claims the Biden administration “seeks to further its open borders policy by enacting a new agency rule that effectively nullifies federal law excluding aliens likely to become public charges.”

In 2019, the Trump administration expanded a rule that would allow immigration officials to deny permanent resident status — also known as a green card — to immigrants if they previously received or in the future expected to receive food assistance, Medicaid, housing assistance or other public benefits.

In 2021, the Biden administration stopped implementing that rule and in December 2022 implemented its own rule that mirrored a 1999 policy that defined a public charge as someone who is using public cash assistance or being institutionalized for long-term care on the government’s dime.

“The rule restores the historical understanding of a ‘public charge’ that had been in place for decades, until the prior Administration began to consider supplemental public health benefits such as Medicaid and nutritional assistance as part of the public charge inadmissibility determination,” the Department of Homeland Security said in September when it announced its own rule. “The rule announced today speaks to the Biden Administration’s commitment to restoring faith in our legal immigration system.”

Paxton’s lawsuit, which claims the Biden administration violated the law by revoking the Trump-era rule and adopting its 2022 rule, asks a federal judge to halt the use of the new rule.

Since Biden took office two years ago, Texas has sued his administration more than 20 times, with most of the lawsuits focused on immigration policies. A majority of the lawsuits have been filed in courtrooms overseen by a Trump-appointed judge.

“I’ve sued Biden over a dozen times to secure our southern border,” Paxton tweeted on Thursday, adding, “I’ll keep suing & winning until he & his lawless Dems follow the law.”

Paxton’s office has been successful in temporarily halting some of the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Most recently, Texas joined an Arizona-led lawsuit that has forced the Biden administration to continue enforcing the emergency health order known as Title 42 to expel migrants to Mexico without allowing them to claim asylum.

Related stories

Filed under

news, politics & government, border, family/life, local, arizona, nation/world, mexico/latin america, breaking, Texas Tribune,

Read more about

asylum seekers, immigration, ken paxton, public charge, social services, texas

More by Uriel J. Garcia

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Uriel J. Garcia

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by
find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder