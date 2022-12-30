Photos: Tucsonans enjoy snow on Mt. Lemmon

After a half-inch of snow fell on Mt. Lemmon on Wednesday evening, hundreds of visitors and residents in Tucson headed up General Hitchcock Highway to throw snowballs, build icy snowmen, and try their hand at sledding.

A forecast report for Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley said about .4 inches of snow fell the night of Thursday, Dec. 29. The National Weather Service expects heavy snow and wind on New Year's Day, bringing 3 to 7 inches of snow on the Santa Catalina range, with more coming next week.