Muchas escuelas encuentran modos de resolver el problema del ausentismo sin suspensiones

2022 in review: Tucson Sentinel's top stories of the year Tucson rang in 2022 much as we left the previous year, but with a few new twists: in the grip of a pandemic that has become a fevered political question, more immigration and asylum issues, a growing megadrought due to climate change, and a burgeoning housing crisis. Read more»

Sentinel journalists take top awards from Arizona Press Club From column writing to sports photography and Spanish-language reporting, the staff of the Tucson Sentinel was recognized with a number of top awards announced by the Arizona Press Club. Read more»

Photos: Paul Ingram's picks for TucsonSentinel.com's best pictures of 2022 2022 often felt like one of the most violent years in recent memory, with many of our stories about the immediate and longterm consequences of crime, but there were also moments of genuine hope and beauty reflected in the Sentinel's coverage throughout the year. Read more»

Pima Health Dep't director Cullen tapped by Hobbs to lead ADHS Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs has picked Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County health director, to lead the state Department of Health Services. Cullen has spent 35 years working in public health and took the helm in Pima County in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more»

Pascua Yaqui Tribe to get back cultural land near Grant & I-10 The Pascua Yaqui Tribe is getting a portion of land back in Tucson that is culturally significant to the tribe after the U.S. Senate passed the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act. Read more»

Tucson Sentinel tapped for prestigious Global Investigative Journalism Network The Tucson Sentinel is one of just nine journalism organizations around the world chosen as new members of the Global Investigative Journalism Network. Read more»