Estudiantes afroamericanos y latinos son suspendidos más por faltar a clase

Pima Health Dep't director Cullen tapped by Hobbs to lead ADHS Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs has picked Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County health director, to lead the state Department of Health Services. Cullen has spent 35 years working in public health and took the helm in Pima County in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more»

Pascua Yaqui Tribe to get back cultural land near Grant & I-10 The Pascua Yaqui Tribe is getting a portion of land back in Tucson that is culturally significant to the tribe after the U.S. Senate passed the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act. Read more»

Photos: Paul Ingram's picks for TucsonSentinel.com's best pictures of 2022 2022 often felt like one of the most violent years in recent memory, with many of our stories about the immediate and longterm consequences of crime, but there were also moments of genuine hope and beauty reflected in the Sentinel's coverage throughout the year. Read more»

Judge will not sanction Kari Lake for failed election suit Kari Lake and her lawyers will not face sanctions for bringing a suit that challenged her loss in the race for Arizona governor, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday. Read more»

Southern Az set for big investments from $1.7T federal spending package The $1.7 trillion spending package that Congress passed last week as part of the annual budget includes million-dollar investments for a wide range of projects by Pima County, Tucson, Pima Community College and others. Read more»

Detainees dread COVID while awaiting immigration hearings Across the country, the chance of developing severe illness or dying from COVID has fallen - but for the roughly 30,000 people living in close quarters in the country’s network of immigration facilities, COVID remains an ever-present threat. Read more»

Tucson Sentinel tapped for prestigious Global Investigative Journalism Network The Tucson Sentinel is one of just nine journalism organizations around the world chosen as new members of the Global Investigative Journalism Network. Read more»