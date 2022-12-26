Take tired Tannenbaums to Tucson TreeCycle

Tucson's "TreeCycle" program will help the community dispose of their Christmas trees without filling up area landfills.

The program begins on Monday, Dec. 26, and will continue through Jan. 16. Collected trees will be chipped and turned into mulch used in compost by city parks crews.

All lights, ornaments, decorations, plastic tree bags, and stands should be removed before dropping off trees at TreeCycle sites, city representatives said. These items can cause damage to people and the equipment. Please do not leave trees outside the collection areas due to fire hazard.

TreeCycle collection sites are located throughout the metro Tucson area.

The used Tannenbaums will not be picked up curbside as part of the city's trash collection service. Other kinds of green refuse will not be accepted at TreeCycle locations. Commercial tree lot overages will only be accepted at the Los Reales Landfill at posted rates.

The following sites are open during daylight hours, seven days a week, unless noted otherwise.