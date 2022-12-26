TucsonSentinel.com
Take tired Tannenbaums to Tucson TreeCycle
Take tired Tannenbaums to Tucson TreeCycle

  • Today it looks a lot like Christmas. Next week it will be time to start thinking about how to clean up after the holiday. Tucson's TreeCycle program provides an option.
Tucson's "TreeCycle" program will help the community dispose of their Christmas trees without filling up area landfills.

The program begins on Monday, Dec. 26, and will continue through Jan. 16. Collected trees will be chipped and turned into mulch used in compost by city parks crews.

All lights, ornaments, decorations, plastic tree bags, and stands should be removed before dropping off trees at TreeCycle sites, city representatives said. These items can cause damage to people and the equipment. Please do not leave trees outside the collection areas due to fire hazard.

TreeCycle collection sites are located throughout the metro Tucson area.

The used Tannenbaums will not be picked up curbside as part of the city's trash collection service. Other kinds of green refuse will not be accepted at TreeCycle locations. Commercial tree lot overages will only be accepted at the Los Reales Landfill at posted rates.

The following sites are open during daylight hours, seven days a week, unless noted otherwise.

  • Oro Valley Lot: Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Dr.
  • Golf Links Sports Park: 2400 S. Craycroft Rd.
  • Tucson Rodeo Grounds: 4823 S. 6th Ave., east of Rodeo Grounds, on 3rd Ave. north of South Irvington Rd.
  • Los Reales Sustainability Campus: 5300 E. Los Reales Rd. Follow signs to the location, which is open Monday – Saturday 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Purple Heart Park: 9820 E. Rees Loop, near the dog park.
  • Randolph Golf Course: 600 S. Alvernon Way, at the southeast corner of parking lot.
  • Tank's Speedway Recycling & Landfill Facility: 7301 E. Speedway. Turn north on Prudence Rd.,  to the facility, which is open Monday through Friday during business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please do not leave trees outside property. 
  • Tank’s Ina Land Reclamation Facility: 5300 W. Ina Rd. Open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Do not leave trees outside property. 
  • Joaquin Murrieta Park 1400 N. Silverbell Rd. 
  • Visit the Environmental and General Services' website for more information or call  the Recycling InfoLine at (520) 791 - 5000. 

