Inmigrantes detenidos en centros enfrentan riesgo de COVID como al inicio de la pandemia

Kari Lake loses trial in bid to overturn Arizona election Kari Lake, the losing Republican candidate for Arizona governor, has lost in a courtroom after failing to convince a judge that intentional misconduct was behind her defeat at the polls. "The court cannot accept speculation or conjecture in place of clear and convincing evidence," the judge said. Read more»

Mother Mary seeks asylum as Kino Border Intiative hosts posada in Nogales A crowd of more than 100 people congregated outside a border crossing in downtown Nogales this weekend, walking to an aid center almost two miles away during a Christmas season posada highlighting the travails of migrants. Read more»

Santa María pide refugio, KBI presenta posada binacional Un grupo de más de 100 personas se congregaron fuera de un cruze fronterizo en el centro de Nogales el fin de semana, caminando a un centro de ayuda casi dos millas de distancia durante una posada navideña sobresaltando los viajes de migrantes. Read more»

After overwhelming voter OK, Arizona political ‘dark money’ law hailed as model It could be months before the impact of Proposition 211 is seen in Arizona, but experts are already hailing the new law aimed at exposing “dark money” in politics as a model for the rest of the nation. Read more»

Detainees dread COVID while awaiting immigration hearings Across the country, the chance of developing severe illness or dying from COVID has fallen - but for the roughly 30,000 people living in close quarters in the country’s network of immigration facilities, COVID remains an ever-present threat. Read more»

Tucson Sentinel tapped for prestigious Global Investigative Journalism Network The Tucson Sentinel is one of just nine journalism organizations around the world chosen as new members of the Global Investigative Journalism Network. Read more»

What Kwanzaa means for Black Americans The weeklong celebrations of Kwanzaa, beginning on Dec. 26 this year, are a time of communal self-affirmation for the African-American community and a recognition that knowledge of Black history is worthwhile. Read more»