Volunteers needed for renewed annual homeless count in January

The Tucson-Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness is seeking 300 volunteers to fan out around the Tucson area on Jan. 25 and survey those without a permanent roof over their heads.

The partnership is conducting the 2023 "Everyone Counts!" Point In Time Street Count to interview homeless people by going to places such as bus stops, washes, meal sites, abandoned buildings and other places they use for shelter.

The information collected will help tailor social service programs to fit the needs of this community.

The point in time homeless count, generally undertaken with in-person interviews each winter, was canceled the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual count is required as part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care program, which provides federal funds to address homelessness to the coalition and other agencies in Pima County. It is designed to promote community-wide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness and provide funding for efforts by nonprofit providers and state and local governments.

The idea is to quickly rehouse homeless individuals and families while minimizing trauma and dislocation. It promotes access to and effective use of "mainstreaming" programs to help individuals and families achieve self-sufficiency.

Volunteers do not need to be experienced, but should have a desire to the effort to reduce homelessness and be comfortable using an application on a smart phone.

Those interested can ask questions by emailing everyonecounts@tpch.net. Volunteers can sign up online.