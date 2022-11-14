Ciscomani wins CD6 seat for Republicans, Democrat Engel trailing by 3.5k

Republican candidate Juan Ciscomani will win Arizona's CD 6 congressional seat, beating Democratic candidate Kirsten Engel by about 3,500 votes with only as many as 7,000 votes remaining to tally in parts of three counties.

Ciscomani was leading by 3,502 votes Monday evening, after updates from Pima, Pinal and Cochise counties.

Ciscomani had 172,287 votes, with Engel at 168,785 votes.

While there are still about 7,000 votes spread across those counties that may fall within the congressional district, Engel's margins in Democratic-leaning Pima County have not been large enough to offset the votes favoring Ciscomani in Cochise and Pinal counties.

Ciscomani had been leading by 1,773 votes on Sunday evening, then pushed his lead to 3,335, before a second update of 7,400 Pima votes pushed him to the 3,502-vote margin.

The win means the GOP moves one step closer to controlling the U.S. House of Representatives.

Follow the count

Even as news organizations "call" political races, elections officials continue to count the votes until the very last ballot. In Arizona, the election canvass — the formal announcement of the results by the secretary of state — does not take place until Dec. 5.

The most up-to-date vote totals are available at the Arizona Secretary of State's Office site:

Statewide results

Pima County results

Ballots remaining