What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022

As the nation honors our veterans on Friday, many government services and private businesses will be closed. Downtown streets will be closed early in preparation for Tucson’s Veterans Day parade. Here’s the lowdown:

Post offices will be closed and mail will not be delivered.

Most banks will be closed.

City, county, state and federal offices, including courts, will be closed.

Local schools, the University of Arizona and Pima Community College will be closed.

The Pima County Public Library will be closed.

The state Motor Vehicle Division will be closed; emissions testing stations will be open.

Sun Tran buses and shuttles will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

Sun Link streetcars will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

City trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day.

County landfills will be open, and so will the city's Los Reales landfill.

U.S. stock exchanges will be open, but bond markets will be closed.

Veterans Day parade

Tucson's parade will be held Downtown beginning at 11 a.m., although streets will be closed in preparation beforehand. The Interstate 10 exit ramps at Congress Street will be closed from 7 a.m. until noon.