As thousands of sandhill cranes return to Southern Arizona, officials set up livestreaming cameras

The sky above Whitewater Draw near Willcox will once again be filled with sandhill cranes, as thousands of the lanky white birds soar to Cochise County for the winter.

In anticipation, the Arizona Game and Fish Department placed live-streaming cameras along the wildlife area so viewers can watch almost 20,000 of the birds. The live stream can be viewed at www.azgfd.gov/sandhillcranes.

​​​​​​​"The sandhill cranes have once again sprung Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area back to life," said Jeff Meyers, wildlife viewing program manager. "It’s truly a pleasure to offer this unfiltered view of our state’s wildlife directly to the public, giving them a chance to see the migration of this incredible species in action."

The best time to view the cranes is 30 minutes before and after sunrise, just before they leave to feed for the morning, officials said. "The cranes generally return to the wildlife area before noon, where they will remain for the rest of the day," said Game and Fish officials in a news release, adding the cameras are outfitted with infrared technology, so viewers should be able to see the cranes at night.

The live stream is supported by the Wildlife Conservation Fund, which comes from tribal gaming and the Wildlife Viewing Program. The cameras are supported in part by public donations.

"AZGFD will do its best to keep the camera focused on the cranes and other interesting wildlife subjects, but there will be times when that isn’t possible because of the unpredictability of wildlife," officials said. "Viewers who don’t immediately see activity are encouraged to routinely check back."

Since the 1950s, the population of sandhill cranes has increased dramatically as the birds flock to Whitewater Draw, enjoying abundant food supply, including corn in harvested grain fields.

This makes the site one of the best places to view cranes in Arizona, said officials.

There are 15 species of cranes in the world, including two species found in North America — the sandhill, the most abundant species, and the endangered whooping crane, Game and Fish said. The National Audubon Society said while sandhills are currently very common, "their dependence on key stopover sites makes them vulnerable to loss of habitat in the future."

The cranes will winter at the wildlife area and begin to leave between late February and the middle of March, officials said. By April, the birds head to northern nesting grounds, some winging their way across the Bering Strait to Siberia.

Sandhill cranes make a uniquely loud, trumpeting chirp, which can be heard as the birds gather at Whitewater Draw. The birds shy away from areas of dense vegetation, preferring to roost in open areas where potential predators can be easily spotted, officials said.

Visitors to Whitewater Draw can also spot ducks, geese, herons, and egrets. And, soaring overhead are prairie and peregrine falcons, and wintering hawks, Game and Fish said. Also, visitors should make sure to cast their eyes back to earth to spot many species of toads, as well as the Plains leopard frog, as well as Mohave and Western diamond-backed rattlesnakes, coachwhips, gophersnakes, kingsnakes, and Western hog-nosed snakes.