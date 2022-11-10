TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
As thousands of sandhill cranes return to Southern Arizona, officials set up livestreaming cameras
Your gift to local news DOUBLED!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local

As thousands of sandhill cranes return to Southern Arizona, officials set up livestreaming cameras

Paul Ingram
TucsonSentinel.com
  • Thousands of Sandhill cranes wintering at Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area near Willcox in southeastern Arizona in January 2021.
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.com Thousands of Sandhill cranes wintering at Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area near Willcox in southeastern Arizona in January 2021.

The sky above Whitewater Draw near Willcox will once again be filled with sandhill cranes, as thousands of the lanky white birds soar to Cochise County for the winter.

In anticipation, the Arizona Game and Fish Department placed live-streaming cameras along the wildlife area so viewers can watch almost 20,000 of the birds. The live stream can be viewed at www.azgfd.gov/sandhillcranes.

​​​​​​​"The sandhill cranes have once again sprung Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area back to life," said Jeff Meyers, wildlife viewing program manager. "It’s truly a pleasure to offer this unfiltered view of our state’s wildlife directly to the public, giving them a chance to see the migration of this incredible species in action."

The best time to view the cranes is 30 minutes before and after sunrise, just before they leave to feed for the morning, officials said. "The cranes generally return to the wildlife area before noon, where they will remain for the rest of the day," said Game and Fish officials in a news release, adding the cameras are outfitted with infrared technology, so viewers should be able to see the cranes at night.

The live stream is supported by the Wildlife Conservation Fund, which comes from tribal gaming and the Wildlife Viewing Program. The cameras are supported in part by public donations.

"AZGFD will do its best to keep the camera focused on the cranes and other interesting wildlife subjects, but there will be times when that isn’t possible because of the unpredictability of wildlife," officials said. "Viewers who don’t immediately see activity are encouraged to routinely check back."

Since the 1950s, the population of sandhill cranes has increased dramatically as the birds flock to Whitewater Draw, enjoying abundant food supply, including corn in harvested grain fields.

This makes the site one of the best places to view cranes in Arizona, said officials.

There are 15 species of cranes in the world, including two species found in North America — the sandhill, the most abundant species, and the endangered whooping crane, Game and Fish said. The National Audubon Society said while sandhills are currently very common, "their dependence on key stopover sites makes them vulnerable to loss of habitat in the future."

The cranes will winter at the wildlife area and begin to leave between late February and the middle of March, officials said. By April, the birds head to northern nesting grounds, some winging their way across the Bering Strait to Siberia.

Sandhill cranes make a uniquely loud, trumpeting chirp, which can be heard as the birds gather at Whitewater Draw. The birds shy away from areas of dense vegetation, preferring to roost in open areas where potential predators can be easily spotted, officials said.

Visitors to Whitewater Draw can also spot ducks, geese, herons, and egrets. And, soaring overhead are prairie and peregrine falcons, and wintering hawks, Game and Fish said. Also, visitors should make sure to cast their eyes back to earth to spot many species of toads, as well as the Plains leopard frog, as well as Mohave and Western diamond-backed rattlesnakes, coachwhips, gophersnakes, kingsnakes, and Western hog-nosed snakes.

Related stories

Filed under

news, politics & government, border, enviro, local, arizona, breaking,

Read more about

cochise county, game and fish, national audubon society, sandhill cranes, whitewater draw, wilcox

More by Paul Ingram

— 30 —

Related stories

More by Paul Ingram

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2022 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder