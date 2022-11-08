'Confident' Dems lead in early vote count in Arizona, but Election Day votes yet to be tallied

Democrats led many major races across Arizona on Tuesday night as the first vote counts were released. But Republican turnout was strong on Election Day, and many races are bound to be much closer as more votes are tallied. Up early were Sen. Mark Kelly, gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs and U.S. House candidate Kirsten Engel.

Also leading were Adrian Fontes, the Democratic choice for secretary of state, and attorney general candidate Kris Mayes. Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman led her re-election bid over Republican challenger Tom Horn, while the state treasurer race was a near-tie between incumbent Republican Kimberly Yee and Democratic challenger Martin Quezada.

Most of the Democrats were up by a dozen points, while Kelly led GOP candidate Blake Masters by about 17 points.

Even so, races are still too close to call, with Republicans still banking on yet-to-be-counted ballots cast on Tuesday to make up the difference, and Kelly didn't claim victory Tuesday night.

Speaking around 11:30 p.m., after hours of incremental updates in the votes counted around Arizona, Mark Kelly stopped short of claiming a win.

Thanking supporters at the Rialto Theatre for their hard work, Kelly quoted the late U.S. Sen. John McCain in saying "we have so much more in common than we disagree about."

"Now there is there is no country in the world better at solving big problems in the United States of America. We put people on the moon in the 1960s. And we’re about to do it again, by the way. And then we’ll go on to Mars. We are capable of extraordinary things when we come together and just put our minds to it. Yeah, that’s who we are. We create, we innovate. We build. That’s what we’re capable of when our leaders focus on unity rather than division," Kelly said.

"I’ll tell you what, I’m feeling confident tonight. At the same time, it doesn’t look like we’re gonna have the final results for a little while," Kelly said.

Juan Ciscomani, facing Engel in the CD 6 congressional race, urged supporters at the El Conquistador resort to "keep the faith" as he trailed by about 11 points around 10 p.m. "We're hopeful that we'll catch up and things will turn around."

Earlier, Engel told a small crowd of Democrats gathered at Hotel Congress that "we're fighting to renew the American Dream, and if given the chance, we will. It's up to the voters now. Let's just hope they make the right decision."

By 12:30 a.m., further updates in the vote count narrowed Engel's lead to just 5 points.

Former congressman Ron Barber, across the street at the Rialto Theatre for a rally for Sen. Mark Kelly, noted early in the evening that he lost his race by 167 votes and said, "Don't worry about close races; that's how it is in Arizona."

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, expected to coast to re-election, was leading GOP challenger Luis Pozzolo by a 2-1 margin

While most Arizona voters are early voters, those who hadn't yet cast their election ballots could do so in person Tuesday — with Pima County's new "vote center" model seeming to recover from the hiccups reported in the August primary. Long lines were reported at several locations around Tucson.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. The first release of election results came after 8 p.m., and included the early votes cast prior to Election Day.

Ballots cast at vote centers will begin to be counted Tuesday evening, while dropped early ballots that were off in person on Tuesday be counted in the coming days. In most elections, nearly all ballots are counted by the Friday after the election, but some provisional ballots can take longer to verify and be added to the count.

Voters were casting ballots to pick a new Arizona governor, determine the makeup of the Legislature and other top state offices, as well as pick the members of the U.S. House delegation and choose a U.S. senator. A number of propositions were also on the ballot, and local school board races rounded things out.

Kelly takes lead on Masters

Leading up to Election Day, polls showed Kelly with a razor-thin lead over Masters, well within the margin of error for the polls and too close to call. A Real Clear Politics average of polls showed Masters ahead for the first time Tuesday, by just 0.3%.

With the Senate split between Democrats and Republicans – Vice President Kamala Harris holds the tie-breaking vote for Democrats – Senate races in swing states like Arizona have been closely watched because they could tip control of the chamber to one party or the other.

The Arizona race has also been one of the most expensive. Kelly, elected in 2020 in a special election to fill out the term of the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., has been a prodigious fundraiser. The $81.8 million he raised, according to his most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission, was second only to the $123.5 million raised by Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

Those numbers dwarf the $12.2 million that Masters reported raising. But what he lacked in campaign funding, Masters made up for in support from the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and billionaire tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel, who combined to spend almost $50 million to oppose Kelly.

Masters is a first-time candidate for office, but he was bolstered throughout the campaign by support from Thiel, his former boss who pumped millions into the Saving Arizona Political Action Committee.

That support helped Masters survive a crowded and well-funded GOP primary against businessman Jim Lamon, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, retired Arizona National Guard Adjutant Gen. Mick McGuire and Arizona Corporation Commission member Justin Olson. But what really pushed Masters over the top was the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Masters won the nomination with 40.2% of the primary vote and campaigned as an anti-establishment Republican, similar to Trump and Lake. He is a self-described “family man” and “visionary leader.”

After the bruising primary, however, he was short on cash and his campaign faltered, falling as much as 11 percentage points behind Kelly at some points in the summer.

With abortion taking center stage, Mayes takes early lead over Hamadeh

In a campaign where abortion took center stage, Democrat Kris Mayes secured an early lead Tuesday over Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the race to become Arizona’s next attorney general, but final results weren’t expected for another day or more.

Mayes addressed the crowd early Tuesday night at a Democratic watch party in downtown Phoenix, telling supporters that while the race was expected to be tight, “It’s certainly looking good … isn’t it?”

“We need to trust the process,” she said. “Let’s hold out hope – for sanity versus chaos, love versus hate, and healing versus polarization.”

Earlier in the day, Hamadeh took to Twitter to encourage his supporters to “text, call, grab your friends and make sure they vote!”

“We are going to show the world what a ‘threat to democracy’ looks like,” said Hamadeh, one of several Republican candidates who reject the results of the 2020 election and are aligned with former President Donald Trump. “We are taking our country back.”

The responsibilities of the attorney general include providing legal advice to state agencies, enforcing consumer protection and civil rights laws, and prosecuting criminals charged with complex financial crimes and certain conspiracies involving illegal drugs. The office can also bring lawsuits on behalf of the state.

The campaigns raised multiple issues, but abortion rights remained at the forefront. And on that issue, Arizonans had a choice between two polar opposites.

Hamadeh promised to uphold Arizona’s ban on abortion, while Mayes vowed to challenge any abortion prohibition in court and to forgo prosecutions of those involved in the procedure.

Secretary of State: Adrian Fontes takes early lead over Mark Finchem

The results of the 2022 Arizona secretary of state race appeared up for grabs late Tuesday, with Democrat Adrian Fontes holding an early advantage over Republican Mark Finchem.

Fontes showed support in Arizona counties, including substantial edges in Maricopa, Coconino and Santa Cruz counties.

Less than two hours after polls closed at 7 p.m., Fontes entered the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel ballroom to rapturous applause.

He thanked his supporters and said he “feels pretty good” about early numbers, but promised to trust the due diligence of the election by making sure “every vote counts.”

“Let us celebrate democracy,” Fontes said. “Let us celebrate the idea that we have moved in our civilization away from the divine right of kings and into the rule of law.”

The race featured opponents with fundamentally different opinions about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, which Joe Biden narrowly won in Arizona over Donald Trump.

Finchem, who fashioned himself as a Trump Republican, has been adamant that the election was stolen, questioning the use of electronic machines in counting votes leading to inaccuracies of voting.

In a Sept. 22 debate on Arizona PBS between the longtime Republican legislator and his opponent, Fontes, a former Maricopa County recorder, Finchem said he’s running for the post to “restore honor, restore integrity, restore security to the Secretary of State’s Office.”

Fontes, who lost his job as recorder in 2020, said the election results were fair and he stands by their outcome.

Hobbs takes early lead against Trump ally Lake in Az gov race

Vying to become Arizona’s first Democratic governor since 2009, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs moved ahead of former television anchor and Trump ally Kari Lake in early returns Tuesday night.

“We have seen the first results come in, and we are feeling good about what we are seeing,” Hobbs told supporters, cautioning them that final results may not be known for days. “I know we’re eager to find out who won each of these incredibly important races. But we all need to be patient and wait for every vote to be counted.”

Some polling places saw long lines and wait times as voters turned out to cast ballots in a race the Hobbs campaign called “a toss up” in the lead up to Election Day.

Lake, on the other hand, expressed confidence when she addressed supporters Tuesday night.

“Guess what: We are going to win this,” she said, reminding her backers that “it’s very early” still in the counting. “And if we have to take this fight through, we will. If it takes hours or days, we will.”

The contest drew national attention, with Politico calling it one of the “most consequential” gubernatorial races in the nation.

Schools superintendent: Hoffman builds early lead over Horne

Incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman built an early lead Tuesday night against Republican challenger Tom Horne, who’s seeking to reclaim the job he once held.

With 61% of precincts reporting, Hoffman, who focused her campaign on issues of educator recruitment and retention, was leading Horne, according to unofficial results from the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.

“To be clear, my budget was one-third of my opponents. But my passion for this work is unmatched, and as more votes get tabulated, I hope that we will have the chance once again to show Arizona this position cannot be bought by corrupt politicians,” said Hoffman in a statement.

Hoffman and Horne’s campaigns showed a wide divide on a multitude of issues.

As Hoffman defended her record, Horne called for a return to academic fundamentals to raise test scores.

During her time in office, Hoffman focused on retaining teachers and advocated for student mental wellness by investing in programs to support mental health resources for students.

Horne, who served two terms as superintendent before becoming Arizona’s attorney general, hammered away with Republican themes that have been effective elsewhere around the country. He blasted any teaching of critical race theory in schools – Hoffman dismissed the issue as meaningless because it isn’t being taught in Arizona anyway – and any race-based lessons based on The New York Times’ 1619 Project.

Hoffman had previously been a preschool teacher and speech pathologist.

She showed support for Arizona’s LGBTQ students, including a push for the use of Q Chat, an online space for LGBTQ students to safely talk about issues with others their age, in schools. Horne opposed the idea.

