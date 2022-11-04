TucsonSentinel.com
Don't touch that clock, Arizona! Rest of nation falling back from Daylight Saving Time
Don't touch that clock, Arizona! Rest of nation falling back from Daylight Saving Time

Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning for most of the United States, but Arizona residents won't have to switch their clocks — we don't observe DST.

In the rest of the country, when the clocks hit 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2022, they'll roll back to 1 a.m., and that hour will be repeated. So while most states — except Arizona and Hawaii — will see a 25-hour day on Sunday, we'll have our normal 24, and won't have to experience minor jet lag without even leaving our couches.

The Navajo Nation, which extends into Utah and New Mexico, observes DST, while the Hopi Reservation does not, as it lies entirely within the state of Arizona.

After the fall-back, Arizona will again be in sync with the rest of the states in the Mountain Time Zone, and will be an hour ahead of California and other Pacific Time Zone states.

